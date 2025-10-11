BREAKING: Elite 2027 WR Khalil Taylor has Decommitted from Penn State, he tells me for @rivals



The 5’11 185 WR from Pittsburgh, PA had been Committed to the Nittany Lions since March



He’s ranked as a Top 32 Recruit in the ‘27 Class (per Rivals)https://t.co/QhCvgldTUu pic.twitter.com/NKxnGyfX2h