Notre Dame Fans Celebrate After Penn State’s Shocking Loss at UCLA
Notre Dame and Penn State met in last season's Orange Bowl in what wound up being an all-time triller. The Irish took that game in the final seconds and advanced to the College Football Playoff National Championship Game in doing so.
What has come since is a Cold War of sorts between Notre Dame and Penn State fans. The Irish and Nittany Lions used to meet annually through 1992, but last year's game reopened that rivalry despite no games being scheduled between the two.
Penn State head coach James Franklin talking down to Notre Dame's Marcus Freeman last year was certainly part of the reason, as was an all-time Orange Bowl game.
Perhaps it should come as no surprise that when Franklin and Penn State were upset Saturday, that Notre Dame fans took to social media to celebrate it. Below are some of the best X posts following the upset in Pasadena.
Who Has Penn State Beat in 2025?
The correct answer would be: nobody worth a darn.
Penn State Fans Embarrassing Themselves?
Perhaps having a road game against someone with a pulse would have been a good idea for Penn State before entering Big Ten play.
Penn State's Two Losses vs. Notre Dame's Two Losses
To take it a step further, Notre Dame lost to Northern Illinois last year, but it was the only regular-season loss the Irish suffered. Penn State has two after also suffering the heartbreaker last week against Oregon, and this week at UCLA. Add in a trip to Ohio State at the start of November and Penn State's chances of making the College Football Playoff are suddenly on life support.
Notre Dame Fans Don't Forget
As someone who spends far too much time on social media, there wasn't a fan base that I saw more interaction with regarding Notre Dame than Penn State this past off-season. Heck, early in the regular season, too. Notre Dame fans clearly didn't forget about that following Saturday's upset by UCLA.
Notre Dame's Chances of Major Recruiting Flip Improve?
It's always hard for me to think one loss impacts the decision for a recruit, but Spell has clearly been interested in dipping his toes in the outside waters for some time now. He may not end up at Notre Dame, but the chances he ends up at Penn State did anything but gain steam on Saturday.
Notre Dame and Penn State in Rankings
The crazy thing to me is that this past week, three AP voters had Penn State still ranked third nationally. Yes, Oregon is outstanding. No, that should never be the case for any team following a loss on its home field.