3 Teams Notre Dame Football Should Play Every Year — No Excuses
Recently the SEC announced the three annual opponents for each member school, helping create consistency in future schedules from the conference. The list was done well overall, but the lack of Alabama and LSU or Florida and Tennessee annually certainly pulled at the heartstrings of those of us who grew up looking forward to those games.
The project got me thinking, though, if you could make the perfect Notre Dame football schedule, who would always be on it? The Fighting Irish play a national schedule each year and love variety, which makes things tricky, especially when you factor in the sweetheart deal currently held with the ACC.
But which three teams should always be on Notre Dame's schedule? There is a list seemingly a mile long of contenders, but these three rise above the rest.
3. Michigan
Some would say this is obvious but I'm not as sold. I had to think long and hard about which Michigan school deserved the spot. Unlike Michigan, Michigan State didn't run away from Notre Dame at any point after the two started playing. Michigan State and Notre Dame have played 65 times while the Irish and Wolverines have locked horns just 38.
That said, the overall disdain between Notre Dame and Michigan is undeniable. That's not to say that Michigan State hasn't been near that over the years, but rarely has it been the same level as Notre Dame and Michigan.
The two battle for big-time recruits on the regular and are essentially down the street from each other as they're just over two-and-a-half hours apart by car.
Early-September used to mean Notre Dame and Michigan with a lot on the line, and college football would be better if these two were to ever meet annually again.
2. Navy
Some out there will tell you this game has run its course, but I couldn't disagree more.
The story is that the United States Navy helped keep Notre Dame from closing its doors during World War II due to low enrollment. Yes, this happened at other places, but that doesn't mean Notre Dame shouldn't remain grateful for the handout.
The Notre Dame vs. Navy game is played annually and is among the more unique college football rivalries as there is clearly a different feel in the air, perhaps a healthier one for fans, when Navy and Notre Dame strap up.
In the ever-changing world of college football, where tradition unfortunately seems to mean less by the day, why should Notre Dame add to that by not playing the Navy game annually?
1. USC
No rivalry is played between two teams that have put more players in the NFL than when Notre Dame takes on USC. This game is a foundational piece of both programs, helping to propel each to the national spotlight of college football.
USC head coach Lincoln Riley can complain all he wants about the travel USC now has to do because it went out of its way to join the mostly Midwest-based Big Ten, but if USC is to ultimately ditch this rivalry, it will be doing college football fans across the world, including Trojans fans everywhere, a major disservice.