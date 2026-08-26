Notre Dame's Player Leadership Is Clearly Defined In 2026

Entering many college football seasons, fans of teams ask themselves the following question. Who will be the leaders of this football team?



No team can have ultimate success without solid player leadership that defines and protects the program culture while also making big plays on the field.



In 2026, this isn't a question Notre Dame fans or coaches need to ask themselves. The Irish are fortunate to have a group of players that naturally stand out as leaders. This is a big box checked.

Notre Dame's natural offensive leaders

When it comes to offensive leadership on any football team, it starts with the quarterback. Even if a particular quarterback isn't a natural vocal leader who wants to be the leader of a team, they are one by default.



Quarterback is the most important individual position in all of sports, and whoever he is and regardless of what team he's on, he must be a leader. Fortunately for Notre Dame, CJ Carr is fully prepared and willing to embrace this role. It's his time. He knows it and so does every other player.

Along the offensive line, Anthonie Knapp has become a grizzled and consistent veteran along the offensive line. He will provide stable and consistent leadership among this group that will be critical to Irish success.

As it's been said many times before, Notre Dame's running back room will look very different this year with Jeremiyah Love and JD Price now in the NFL.



There's going to be a new dynamic in the running back room in 2026, and Aneyus Williams is clearly the leader of the group. He plays with an attitude, an edge that is contagious and motivates the entire offense.

In terms of the wide receiver room, Jordan Faison is clearly the leader. He's made the amazing transition from a stud lacrosse player to being a key part of Notre Dame's football success. He leads by example by making plays every time the ball comes his way.

My latest on #NotreDame and ever-elusive WR Jordan Faison: (link below)



"No one defender is tackling him. He's going to get an extra five (yards). He's going to make two guys miss."#NDFootball — Mike BerardinoNDI (@MikeBerardino) August 21, 2026

Notre Dame's defensive goal is to be the best unit in the country

While Notre Dame's offense is breaking in some new faces in new places, the Irish defense returns much of its production from last year. This group's goal isn't just to be good; it's to be the best defense in the land.



Up front along the defensive line, I believe Francis Brewu will emerge as the anchor of the unit. Even though he hasn't played a down yet in a Notre Dame uniform, he stands out due to his physicality and relentless motor. This makes him a perfect leader.

In the linebacking group, Drayk Bowen, a fan favorite, has established himself as the quarterback of the defense. He is tasked with the critical role of getting everyone lined up correctly and making adjustments as needed. The staff and his teammates trust him in this role.



In the secondary, safety Adon Shuler's vocal demeanor and downhill physical style of play make him a leader of the group. And let's not forget about Leonard Moore, the best corner in the country, who leads by pure example as a future first-round draft pick.

This list came to me very easily with very little thought. That's a great sign. I trust this group to uphold the standards of both play and culture as the Irish enter this critical season with everything on the line.