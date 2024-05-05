Notre Dame Post-Spring Position Group Rankings - Defense
Notre Dame had a successful spring session that ended with an entertaining Blue-Gold Game. The spring is just one part of what it takes to build a football team. Notre Dame players have finished up the spring semester and the next step will be reporting for summer workouts and then fall camp.
The Fighting Irish defense was the strength of the team in 2023, and Al Golden and the staff will look to keep that rolling in 2024. Overcoming key losses, players stepping up and the standouts remaining standouts are all keys to the defense once again being one of the nation's best units.
As we head into the summer period let's rank the positions groups based on where things stand coming out of the spring.
1. DEFENSIVE TACKLE
Defensive tackle was the arguably the greatest strength of the Notre Dame defense going into the spring, and it's clearly the best position group coming out of the spring. Obviously the starting duo of Howard Cross III and Rylie Mills fuels this ranking. Mills and Cross were an outstanding pair in 2023, and they are one of just two duos that return for 2024 that ranked in the Top 25 nationally in both pressures and run stops according to Pro Football Focus (Michigan being the other).
Notre Dame can't just repeat in 2024 what it did in 2023 if the Irish are going to make a deep run in the College Football Playoff. If Notre Dame wants to compete for a title in 2024 it will need to play 16 games, which puts a greater burden on players, especially bigger players. That meant Notre Dame needed some players to emerge as more impactful backups that could add playmaking value to the defense when Mills and Cross are off the field.
That's why the spring breakout of Jason Onye was so important for the Irish. Yes, Onye was outstanding in the Blue-Gold Game, but his emergence began at the beginning of the spring and lasted throughout. Onye started to turn his immense potential and physical gifts into much-improved production, which gives the interior a huge boost.
If Onye carries this into the fall and Notre Dame gets Gabriel Rubio back in the fall the Irish will have a big, veteran duo to bring off the bench and provide high level play. That will allow Golden and Al Washington to take some of the snaps and playmaking burden off the shoulders of Cross and Mills. Junior Donovan Hinish also had some impressive moments this spring. One of Devan Houstan, Brenan Vernon or Armel Mukam forcing their way into the rotation would also provide a playmaking boost.
This unit is loaded and set for a big 2024 season.
2. CORNERBACK
Notre Dame's cornerback tandem in 2023 was one of the nation's best, but the Irish will have to replace Cam Hart, who is now a member of the Los Angeles Chargers. The other starter - Benjamin Morrison - missed most of the spring with a shoulder injury. That combination would cause major concern for a lot of programs, but this should remain a strength for Notre Dame.
Replacing Hart's leadership and coverage skills won't be easy, but Notre Dame is in the fortunate situation of having a talented group of young players behind him. Sophomore Christian Gray and junior Jaden Mickey will both be tasked with filling Hart's shoes. They are a unique duo with complementary skills. Gray is a pure cover player that is the ideal fit for Golden's defense, while Mickey is a physical corner that does his best work coming downhill.
With Morrison out for much of the spring, Gray was forced to play a lot more in the boundary. He's a natural fit there, so Gray thrived all spring. Gray playing in the boundary more gave Mickey plenty of time to get comfortable in Hart's field spot. In the fall, they'll be back to battling for the starting field spot, but both will play very important roles and their presence should allow the defense to continue having strong play to the field.
There are plenty of teams on Notre Dame's 2024 schedule that would be thrilled to have Gray and Mickey as a starting duo, but the Irish are blessed to have Morrison returning for his junior season. Getting back to good health is vital for Morrison and Notre Dame, but if he does he'll not only be the top cover player for the Irish, he'll be arguably the top cover man in college football.
Morrison's injury and the depth concerns behind the top three players are partly why this unit isn't ranked at the top. If Morrison can get back to full strength, and one of junior Chance Tucker, freshman Leonard Moore or Karson Hobbs emerge as a legit No. 4 cornerback this unit will continue being dominant and could easliy rise to the top of this list.
3. LINEBACKER
Notre Dame's linebacker group is in a unique position. A case could be made that this is Notre Dame's most athletically gifted position group. The concern is that heading into the summer it's also a very inexperienced goup with plenty to prove.
Sixth-year senior Jack Kiser's return gives the Irish one veteran player, and this spring he began the transition of moving to a full-time role inside as the team's Will linebacker. How well he makes that transition will have a significant impact on how good this unit will be. Kiser is a bit undersized, but he's athletic and has shown a penchant for making impact plays in the past.
While Kiser's transition inside is important, it's the ability of the inexperienced group behind him to grow up quickly that will ultimately determine just how good the linebackers will be in 2024. Sophomore Drayk Bowen seems poised to take over the Mike position. His size and downhill explosiveness were evident all spring, but Bowen will need to continue developing his footwork, block destruction and ability to properly fit in the run game.
Junior Jaylen Sneed continues to show flashes of playmaking ability as a Rover, Will and an edge rusher. Sneed so far has tantalized with his athleticism, but consistency has been an issue. Sneed made strides this spring, but plenty of work is needed. Freshman Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa quickly made a strong impression with a strong spring, and he'll likely force his way into the rotation. Sophomores Preston Zinter and Kahanu Kia also showed playmaking ability throughout the spring.
Sophomore Jaiden Ausberry is a player to watch. Notre Dame lacks depth at nickel behind Jordan Clark, and Ausberry established himself as a Rover/Nickel hybrid this spring. He's built like a linebacker but he runs like a safety. If he can emerge this fall he'll give the Irish a unique weapon in the slot that could give the defense a major boost.
4. DEFENSIVE END
Notre Dame still has significant questions on the edge of the defensive line. There were some encouraging moments during the spring, but the unit remains a major question mark as we head into the summer. This group will need to establish some answers if the defensive line is going to be good enough to fuel an elite defense.
Duke transfer RJ Oben and emerging junior Josh Burnham give the Irish more athleticism and explosiveness at defensive end. Oben has experience, but this spring showed he would need more time adjusting to the Irish defense. Notre Dame needs him to get up to speed in a hurry, and if he does he could match the production that Javontae Jean-Baptiste provided last season. Burnham made big strides this spring, and he can build on his spring he should combine with Oben to give the Irish a strong duo at end.
Freshman Bryce Young also showed star potential, and he'll get more chances to force his way into the rotation. Young is a unique player that has elite length, an explosive first step and the potential to be an impact edge rusher as a rookie if he can continue learning the nuances of the position.
Vyper remains a major question mark. Veteran Jordan Botelho had his moments, but he also continued to show a lack of consistent focus. Notre Dame needs him to become a more consistent player and provide more pass rushing production than we saw last season. Notre Dame desperately needs sophomore Boubacar Traore to force his way onto the field. He possesses a unique blend of elite length and first step explosiveness, and if the light goes on for Traore the Vyper position will be far more disruptive than it was in 2023.
5. SAFETY
If you want to know why I think the Irish defense is going to be outstanding in 2024 look no further than the fact the safety depth chart is the lowest ranked position. Notre Dame returns a unanimous All-American in Xavier Watts, who had a strong spring period as well. When a position that returns an All-American ranks last as a unit it shows there are concerns, but also shows how good the rest of the defense looked this spring.
Sophomore Adon Shuler still needs work, but he showed himself capable of being the sidekick to Watts. Shuler is an active downhill player that could develop into a high-quality run defender and middle of the field cover player. Eliminating mistakes, playing with better angles and being a more consistent tackler are areas wher Shuler must continue to improve if he's going to give the Irish the steady presence it needs on the back end.
Sophomores Luke Talich and Ben Minich will battle for a key depth role in the fall. Minich is a quality athlete that shows playmaking potential, as long as he can stay healthy. Talich is a long (6-4), rangy athlete that has the tools to be an impact run defender. Talich has to be more assertive, and if he can do that in the fall he'll force his way onto the field. Freshman Kennedy Urlacher showed physicality and good range this spring.
Notre Dame welcomes Northwestern transfer Rod Heard this summer. A nickel for the Wildcats, Heard will be transitioning to safety at Notre Dame, and the defense needs that transition to be a smooth one. Heard has loads of experience, and he's a more athletic player than last year's starter at the position. If his transition goes smooth the safety position will become a strength, will be better than last season and will give the Irish more coverage playmaking talent opposite of Watts.
Notre Dame also welcomes gifted athlete Brauntae Johnson this summer, which adds another rangy, athletic player to the depth chart.
Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge
———————
Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and our premium message board! Click on the link below for more.
Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!
Join the Irish Breakdown community!
Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel
Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes
Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178
Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook