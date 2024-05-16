Notre Dame vs Florida State Is One Of The Nation's Top Games In 2024
Notre Dame plays a number of very interesting games during the 2024 season, with some old rivalries being renewed, and the Irish playing some opponents they haven't faced in awhile. There is plenty of conversation to be had about which game is the biggest of the season, but ESPN ranked one game ahead of all the others.
With 100 days remaining before the season kicks off, ESPN took a look at the 10 biggest games to watch for the season. The Notre Dame vs. Florida State matchup on November 9th inside Notre Dame Stadium is ranked as the 7th top game to watch by the ESPN college football staff.
"This will mark the 12th time FSU and Notre Dame have faced off, and boy has this quasi-rivalry included some memorable moments -- from the "Game of the Century" in 1993 in which the Irish prevailed 31-24 but FSU got the last laugh with a national title, to the 2021 game when FSU stormed back from down 18 in the fourth quarter to force overtime behind McKenzie Milton (in a game Notre Dame eventually won, but ended with Brian Kelly joking he wanted to execute his team)." - ESPN
Notre Dame has won three straight matchups against Florida State, including wins at home in 2018 and 2020. Those Seminole teams weren't very good, but the one that will be coming into Notre Dame Stadium in November should be much improved. This should be the first matchup betweeen a ranked Notre Dame team and a ranked Florida State team since the epic matchup in 2014, a game Florida State won 31-27.
Notre Dame ranks 5th in ESPN's early Top 25 rankings for 2024, while Florida State ranks 15th in their preseason ranking.
Florida State holds a 6-5 advantage over Notre Dame in their matchups. The first came back in 1981, a game won by the Seminoles. Notre Dame beat Florida State 31-24 back in 1993 in a game that was dubbed the "Game of the Century," pitting the No. 1 Seminoles against the No. 2 Irish. Florida State beat the Irish in 1994 and 1995, but Notre Dame earned a 34-24 win in Tallahassee in 2002. Florida State won the next three (2003, 2011, 2014), but the Irish have won the last four games (2018, 2020, 2021).
Notre Dame is 3-2 at home against Florida State, but the Irish have won the last two matchups in South Bend, beating the Seminoles 42-26 in 2020 and 42-13 in 2018.
