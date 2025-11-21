Notre Dame Preparing To Face Multiple Syracuse Quarterbacks
Quarterback was supposed to be a position of stability for Syracuse after plucking Steve Angeli from Notre Dame in the offseason. It's been anything but that.
Since Angeli suffered a season-ending torn achilles four games into the season, Syracuse has rotated between three quarterbacks: sophomore Rickie Collins, followed by freshmen Luke Carney and Joe Filardi.
Filardi, a walk-on, has been named the starter for Saturday's 3:30 p.m. ET kickoff at Notre Dame Stadium. But given that he's only completed 7-of-21 passes this season, a mid-game to Collins or Carney wouldn't be entirely surprising.
Marcus Freeman is preparing the Irish for all scenarios
"[Fiilardi] has got talent. I see why he's playing," Freeman said. "He's a slippery — I like to say a slippery, sneaky, like athletic. He reminds me, actually, a lot of the quarterback we just saw versus Pitt, and they find a way to extend plays with their legs. You think you have a clean shot at him, and you can't get him down. They have some designed quarterback runs with him, and he can throw the ball. He wouldn't be playing for 'em if he couldn't throw the ball.
"So, we're prepared for all three. I don't know how much our game plan will truly change depending on who's at quarterback, but we have to understand the target on a quarterback. We have to make sure we do not open up vertical lanes for the quarterback to escape and extend plays. Because we saw that earlier in the year, you see it again in every game — if you let the quarterback escape vertically and extend plays with his legs, either running or in the pass game, it presents problems for the defense. So we have to be able to give them some different looks. But he's a good player and they got good skill."
The Irish made life difficult for Pittsburgh freshman quarterback Mason Heintschel last week, and they'll try to do so again on Saturday against Syracuse. Notre Dame totaled four sacks, eight pass breakups and a pick-six, and Heintschel completed just 16-of-33 passes for 126 yards in Pitt's 35-17 home loss.
Notre Dame hasn't been great against the pass this season from a yardage standpoint, ranking 69th out of 136 FBS teams with 224 passing yards allowed per game. But that's been offset by their 17 interceptions, third-most in the country, and 26th-best third down defense.
The Irish are huge favorites Saturday, and it should be a stress-free victory given Syracuse's inexperience at quarterback.