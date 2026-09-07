Notre Dame fans waited nine long months to see the Irish begin the 2026 "leave no doubt" revenge tour. The reward for this patience?



The Irish start out the year 1-0. The journey to collect this first win, though, was anything but smooth, and the first half was, in fact, ridden with the very doubt Marcus Freeman spoke about eliminating for the last nine months.

Notre Dame's Program Maturity Took Over Against Wisconsin

Thanks to a second-half surge, the Irish settled in and looked much more like the product the fans were expecting to see to begin the year. There are still questions about this team that need to be answered, but the key mission was accomplished. Start 1-0.

The human side of Notre Dame's slow start

As the frustrating first half was unfolding, I found myself wondering why Notre Dame struggles to start fast. Is this too much to ask of the supposed number-four team in the country with an ax to grind at the entire college football world?



The first half had Irish fans thinking about the beginning of last season, an exercise nobody wanted to partake in. Marcus Freeman looked tight and uncomfortable. The entire offense looked tight and uncomfortable. Not ideal.

While everyone in the Notre Dame ecosystem would have loved a crisp, fast start, on a human level, I do understand that these are people and not machines.



Notre Dame has received nothing but praise all off-season as a title contender pick with a Heisman-level quarterback. It felt like every day Marcus Freeman and/or CJ Carr were on a major network talking about title expectations.

I can see how the weight of all that happened last year, combined with the hype of this season could take a bit to work through in the first game once future expectations turn into current live action. The start wasn't smooth, but the resolve was impressive.

Notre Dame's program maturity saved the day

Notre Dame's program maturity was on display in the way this game ultimately ended up turning in its favor.



Rather than panic because the first half didn't go perfectly, the Irish used halftime to refocus, calm down, and adjust for the second half. After receiving the second-half kick, Notre Dame marched right down the field for a touchdown and followed it up with a pick-six to put the game out of reach.

This is what a mature program does. There is no panic, just some adjustments followed by execution. This first game wasn't perfect, but Notre Dame's record still is, and that's what matters most from game one.