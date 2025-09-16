Purdue Coach Barry Odom’s Full Comments on Facing Notre Dame This Week
Notre Dame and Purdue will renew their rivalry Saturday as the Boilermakers hit the road to South Bend. The Fighting Irish are 0-2 on the year, but with six more points over those two games against quality opponents, would be undefeated.
Purdue has a new head coach in Barry Odom. Odom used to be the head coach at Missouri before turning around the UNLV program, which led to him getting the Purdue job last off-season.
Odom discussed Purdue's week ahead, as a trip to Notre Dame comes Saturday. Here's everything the Boilermakers head coach said regarding Notre Dame ahead of the 89th all-time matchup between programs.
General Thoughts on Notre Dame as a Team
"So, another opportunity this week against, I think, is a terrific team in every single area. I think they’re certainly well-coached with Marcus Freeman and his staff. You look at their size, you look at their ability to run, look at them on the line of scrimmage. They’re built the right way. It will be a tremendous opportunity for us to prepare this week."
Notes Notre Dame's Impressive Talent
“Well, if I look at what it means to me, since we’ve been studying them, I think obviously they’ve recruited very well. I got a lot of respect for their head coach. I’ve known him for a long time. They do things the right way in the way they play. They’re well-built. They execute on special teams. They understand situational football. And you’re watching them play, they block well, they do the fundamentals well. They’ve got two exceptional runners. They’re talented on the outside at receiver. And then defensively, they create problems. So, going into this week, so far yesterday and today on what this team looks like to me, I think they’re very, very talented.”
On Notre Dame's Historic Past in College Football
“Obviously, you look at the history of college football and the success that they’ve had, much respect for that. But as far as getting caught up in any of those traditions, for us — and again, great respect for them; they’ve got great players, great coaches — but our job and opportunities to create winning football start with our habits. And we step in and for four hours on Saturday afternoon go play our best ball. The tradition and all of the things that go along with that, I know that our guys will be excited to go there and they’re excited about the first opportunity to be on the road to go play.”
Odom Making First Notre Dame Trip
“I’ve never been there. No. My wide went on a recruiting visit with one of my sons. I didn’t go on it. Obviously, I know the history of Notre Dame and have great respect for their tradition and history since the beginning of time with football. But I have never been there personally, no.”
Notre Dame Isn't a Normal 0-2 Team
“No. I know what their record is. I know who they’ve played. I look at what they’ve got not only schematically but skill set-wise, they’re a talented football team. So we’ve got to do a great job preparing, and then we’ve got to go execute. All of those things really have no bearing at all on our preparation or the way we approach the upcoming opponent.”
Nick Shepkowski's Quick Takeaway
There are different types of 2-1's as well as different kinds of 0-2's. Beating Ball State and Southern Illinois matter about as much as beating a toddler at checkers, and the 33-17 loss to USC saw Purdue down by 20 at the start of the fourth quarter.
Odom seemingly goes out of his way to not stir the pot at all and create any motivational headlines while discussing Notre Dame. I understand why he does it, but it certainly means for a rather boring press conference when supposed rivals talk about each other like a new classmate they don't actually know.
As far as Notre Dame is concerened against Purdue, I'm most looking forward to see what the Irish defense is able to do. Is it able to dominate the line of scrimmage on both sides this Saturday? If not, it could be telling of just how troublesome this fall could get.