Notre Dame Reveals Depth Chart, Injury Updates for Purdue Game
Notre Dame looks to get on the right track Saturday as the competition level takes a bit of a step back with Purdue coming to town. The Fighting Irish are looking for their first win of the season, while Purdue enters 2-1, which are more wins than the Boilermakers had all of last year.
Notre Dame announced a few injury updates on Monday, as well as released its depth chart for Saturday's game. Check them out below before Notre Dame takes on Purdue at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday.
Notre Dame Injury Updates
Questionable:
Noah Brunette, Kicker (Groin)
Leonard Moore, Cornerback (Ankle)
DeVonta Smith, Cornerback (Ankle)
Notre Dame Depth Chart - Quarterback
QB1 - 13, CJ Carr, 6-3, 210 lbs., Fr.
QB2 - 8, Kenny Minchey, 6-2, 208 lbs., Soph.
QB3 - 10, Tyler Buchner, 6-1, 206 lbs., Sr.
Notre Dame Depth Chart - Running Back
RB1 - 4, Jeremiyah Love, 6-0, 214 lbs., Jr.
RB2 - 24, JaDarian Price, 5-10, 210 lbs., Sr.
or - 20, Aneyas Williams, 5-10, 205 lbs., Fr.
or - 22, Nolan James, Jr., 5-10, 215 lbs., Fr.
Notre Dame Depth Chart - Wide Receiver
WR-1 0, Malachi Fields 6-4 222 Sr.
WR-2, 14, Michah Gilbert 6-2 204 Fr.
WR-3, 5, Cam Williams 6-2 200 Fr.
WR1 1, Jaden Greathouse 6-1 215 Jr.
or 2, Will Pauling 5-10 190 Sr.
WR3 - 19 Logan Saldate 6-0 189 Fr.
WR-1 6, Jordan Faison 5-10 185 Jr.
WR-2, 11, KK Smith 6-0 176 So.
WR3, 17, Elijah Burress 6-0 185 Fr.
Notre Dame Depth Chart - Tight End
TE1, 9, Eli Raridon 6-7 252 Sr.
TE2, 7 Ty Washington 6-5 248 Jr.
or 85, Jack Larsen 6-3 250 Fr.
Notre Dame Depth Chart - Offensive Line
LT1, 54 Anthonie Knapp 6-4 300 So.
LT2, 71 Styles Prescod 6-6 292 Fr.
LG-1, 74, Billy Schrauth 6-4 310 Jr.
LG-2, 55, Chris Terek 6-6 322 So.
C-1, 70, Ashton Craig 6-5 310 Jr.
C-2, 64, Joe Otting 6-4 308 So.
RG-1 76, Guerby Lambert 6-7 335 Fr.
or 75, Sullivan Absher 6-8 327 So.
RT-1 59, Aamil Wagner 6-6 300 Jr.
RT-2, 76, Guerby Lambert 6-7 335 Fr.
Notre Dame Depth Chart - Defensive Line
VYPER-1 5, Boubacar Traore 6-4 250 So.
VYPER-2, 44, Junior Tuihalamaka 6-2 255 Sr.
or 12, Jordan Botelho 6-3 260 Sr.
DT-1 47, Jason Onye 6-5 302 Sr.
DT-2, 97 Gabriel Rubio 6-5 321 Sr.
DT-3, 42, Cole Mullins 6-5 275 Fr.
DT-1, 41, Donovan Hinish 6-2 277 Jr.
DT-2, 93, Jared Dawson 6-1 288 Sr.
DT-3, 56, Elijah Hughes 6-3 300 Jr.
DE-1 95, Bryce Young 6-7 271 So.
DE-2, 40, Joshua Burnham 6-4 260 Jr.
DE-3, 10, Loghan Thomas 6-4 220 So.
Notre Dame Depth Chart: Linebackers
WILL-1 3, Jaylen Sneed 6-2 230 Jr.
WILL-2, 4, Jaiden Ausberry 6-2 228 So.
WILL-3, 19, Madden Faraimo 6-2 235 Fr.
MIKE-1 34, Drayk Bowen 6-2 235 Jr.
MIKE-2 27, Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa 6-3 230 So.
MIKE-3 19, Madden Faraimo 6-2 235 Fr.
Notre Dame Depth Chart - Cornerbacks
NICKEL-1 0, DeVonta Smith 5-11 195 Sr.
NICKEL-2, 21, Karson Hobbs 6-1 189 So.
NICKEL-3, 13, Ben Minich 6-0 197 So.
CB-1, 15, Leonard Moore 6-2 195 So.
CB-2, 14, Dallas Golden 6-0 187 Fr.
CB-3, 18, Chance Tucker 6-0 183 Sr.
CB-1, 6, Christian Gray 6-0 190 Jr.
CB-2, 24, Mark Zackery IV 5-11 175 Fr.
CB-3, 20, Cree Thomas 6-1 189 Fr.
Notre Dame Depth Chart - Safeties
*BOUND-1 8, Adon Shuler 6-0 205 So.
BOUND-2, 28, Luke Talich 6-4 210 Jr.
BOUND-3, 22 Ethan Long 6-3 210 Fr.
FIELD-1 7, Jalen Stroman 6-1 201 Sr.
FIELD-2 9, Tae Johnson 6-2 192 Fr.
FIELD-3 22, Ethan Long 6-3 210 Fr.
*-Adon Shuler will have to miss the first half of Saturday's game after being ejected in the second half against Texas A&M.
Notre Dame Depth Chart - Special Teams
Kickoffs 48 Marcello Diomede 6-1 195 Jr.
Placekicker 98 Noah Burnette 5-10 185 *Sr.
Punter 16 James Rendell 6-6 225 Sr.
18 Erik Schmidt 6-2 210 Fr.
Long Snapper 96 Joseph Vinci 6-4 232 Fr.
49 Andrew Kros 6-4 225 Jr.
Holder 10 Tyler Buchner 6-1 206 Sr.
16 Anthony Rezac 6-3 201 So.
Punt Returner 6 Jordan Faison 5-10 185 Jr.
or 2 Will Pauling 5-10 190 Sr.
Kick Returner 4 Jeremiyah Love 6-0 214 Jr.
or 24 Jadarian Price 5-11 210 Jr.
Notre Dame's defense has been a dud so far and Purdue offers an opportunity to get right for the time being. However, whether or not Leonard Moore plays end up being a big deal as he's really been the only thing dependable so far on Notre Dame's defense.
For the second year in a row, Notre Dame is dealing with an injury to the kicker. Noah Brunette has a groin issue, and those don't generally heal fast. To date, Notre Dame has gotten everything it has asked from Brunette, who is 10 for 10 on his combined field goal and extra point attempts through two games.