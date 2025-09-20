Notre Dame vs Purdue Update: Game Time for Restart Announced
Notre Dame vs Purdue Weather Update at 6:06 p.m. ET:
NBC Sports reports that Notre Dame and Purdue will get back on the field at 6:40 p.m. ET and that the game will resume at 6:50 p.m. ET.
UPDATE: Halftime Plans Revealed for Notre Dame vs Purdue
According to the NBC television broadcast, the current delay Notre Dame and Purdue are in will essentially serve as halftime. When the second quarter eventually concludes, a small break will be taken before the third quarter begins.
Notre Dame will get the ball out of halftime, but will have to try and keep Purdue from putting points on the board as the Boilermakers are deep in Fighting Irish territory with 1:31 left before halftime.
Notre Dame and Purdue Delayed by Weather
No. 24 Notre Dame (0-2) leads Purdue (2-1) 28-13 with just under two minutes to play before halftime but the game has been delayed due to severe weather in the South Bend area. Lightning was spotted which means the stadium and field had to be cleared with 1:31 before halftime Saturday.
The radar in the immediate area of the university and South Bend shows a small storm that will quickly move across the area. It was however, headed straight towards the stadium in minutes at the time of the delay.
We will keep you posted as to any updates that we find out as the delay goes on. As for the game...
Notre Dame 28, Purdue 13 - 1:33 left in 2nd Quarter
Notre Dame holds a 15-point lead but hasn't played its best game by any means. Its defense has been anything but special on the day, and has again struggled to generate pressure. Notre Dame's offense got off to a quick start as CJ Carr found Malachi Fields for a 66-yard touchdown pass on the first play from scrimmage for the Fighting Irish.
The running game has been the story of the offense since for the Irish. Jeremiyah Love has rushed for 81 yards on 14 carries (5.8 yards per carry) and a touchdown while Jadarian Price has put up 57 yards on six carries, and has found the end zone twice.
Carr had just three more pass attempts following the opening-play touchdown. He completed 3 of 4 passes for 94 yards and that score, averaging 23.5 yards per pass attempt.
Purdue used a creative trick play to score its first touchdown of the game, which tied things up at the time. Notre Dame has outgained the Boilermakers 232 to 210, but Purdue hasn't gone away like it was expected to. It trails by 15 but is knocking on the door of the Notre Dame end zone, and only trails the Irish by two in the first down count.
We will keep you posted as to any weather updates from South Bend when we hear them and as always, will have postgame coverage for you through the night here at Notre Dame On SI.