Future Notre Dame QB Noah Grubbs Leads Epic Comeback Win
Notre Dame football is still a week from opening its 2025 season at Miami, but things were electric in Florida Friday night for one future member of the Fighting Irish.
Lake Mary (Florida) High School quarterback Noah Grubbs helped lead his team to a season-opening upset win over Miami (Norland), doing so in a way that would have impress even Joe Montana.
Grubbs and Lake Mary fell behind 29-7 to Norland in the first half, as almost nothing was going their way. That score stuck until just eight minutes remained in the game, and that's when Grubbs and Lake Mary came alive.
Grubbs led the Rams to three touchdowns in the closing minutes, spearheading the comeback. The win is most important and makes up for what was otherwise a rough statistical night for the Notre Dame commitment, as he completed just 12 of 24 pass attempts for 154 yards and three touchdowns to overcome a pair of interceptions, one of which was returned for a Norland score.
His touchdown pass to Florida International commitment Barrett Schulz with 44 seconds to play got Lake Mary within one, and they ran for a two-point conversion to take the lead. Grubbs and Schulz connected for three scores in the game.
Norland was able to get a field goal attempt with just one second remaining, but the kick was blocked and the Rams held on. After the game, Grubbs took to social media to celebrate the massive comeback.
Noah Grubbs Recruiting Profile:
Grubbs is rated as a four-star prospect according the 247Sports composite rankings and checks in as the nation's 19th overall quarterback in the class.
Grubbs reports 26 scholarship offers, many of which are from Big Ten and SEC programs. Arkansas, Auburn, Florida, Miami, Michigan, Nebraska, North Carolina, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, Penn State, South Carolina, and Texas A&M are some of the bigger-name programs to have offered him.
Andrew Ivins, director of recruiting at 247Sports says of Grubbs:
Should be viewed as an athletic pocket passer with developmental upside that has what it takes to win at the Power Four level if he can keep progressing as a decision-maker.
Grubbs and Lake Mary return to action Friday night, August 29, when it will hit the road to take on Osceola High School, and we'll be sure to check back after it to see how the future Golden Domer fared.