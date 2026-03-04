Notre Dame 2027 Recruiting Class: Quarterback Scholarship Offers
There are problems all college football programs have, and then there are more "first-world" type problems.
Notre Dame has one of those first-world problems in its 2027 recruiting cycle as it has to find a new quarterback.
No, not because it lost a commitment to somewhere else, but because star Georgia commitment Teddy Jarrard reclassified to the 2026 class, where he joined fellow quarterback Noah Grubbs.
So, by no means is it a panic, but Notre Dame needs to find a quarterback for the 2027 recruiting class. Common sense suggests that both of Jarrard and Grubbs won't be at Notre Dame for the duration in today's college football. So who is Notre Dame targeting and ultimately who might it bring in the 2027 class?
Below are the names it has offered at the position and quick thoughts on each.
Peyton Houston - Shreveport, Louisiana
The 5-10.5, 200-pound quarterback was offered by Notre Dame at the same time as Jarrard but committed to home-state LSU in early September. Lane Kiffin has since taken the head coaching job and that would make it seem like Houston's desire to stay at LSU have only grown as well.
Notre Dame's chances are slim to none here and they know that, but an offer technically still remains.
Davin Davidson - Sarasota (Cardinal Mooney), Florida
A freshly offered prospect by Notre Dame, Davidson is coached by former Fighting Irish tight end Jared Clark. Davidson stands at 6-6 and helped lead Cardinal Mooney to a Florida Class 2A Championship as a junior, throwing for over 2,300 yards and 23 touchdowns.
Kamden Lopati - Salt Lake City (West), Utah
Lopati has seen his recruitment pick up in recent months after committing to Illinois last July. The likes of Florida, Michigan, Oregon, and Tennessee are just a few of the programs to offer him.
Lopati is the best overall athlete of the realistic names on this list, and is set to visit Notre Dame in late March. If I had to put money on it, he's the most likely of those listed here to end up wearing blue and gold.
Wonderful (Champ) Monds - Vero Beach, Florida
This is Notre Dame going big game hunting on the recruiting trail.
Monds is going the Jarrard route and reclassifying to a year earlier in the 2027 cycle. Despite dealing with injuries as a sophomore, Monds had a monster freshman year, throwing for over 2,200 yards.
Just how much has he shown in his limited playing time?
Consider this: Alabama, Arkansas, Auburn, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Georgia Tech, and Miami from the Southeast have all offered him, while the likes of Michigan, Ohio State, and Oregon join Notre Dame in doing so more nationally.
Notre Dame is set to host Monds on the weekend before the spring game.
