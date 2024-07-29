Notre Dame QB Riley Leonard Headlines Maxwell Award Watch List
Riley Leonard has yet to take a snap at Notre Dame, but he's already in contention for one of the most prestigious awards in college football.
The Irish landed the highly coveted Duke transfer, and now he has been named to the preseason watch list for the 88th Maxwell Award, which is given each year to the most outstanding player in college football.
Leonard spent his first three years with the Blue Devils, starting 21 games before an ankle injury ended his junior year last October. In his only full season, 2022, he led Duke to a six-win improvement while flashing his versatility with 33 total TDs and 3,666 total yards.
Now he gets a chance to replace Sam Hartman behind center while showcasing his versatility to a much larger audience, including NFL scouts.
Six Fighting Irish players have won the Maxwell Award, most recently LB Manti Te'o in 2012 and QB Brady Quinn in 2006. Notre Dame's last Maxwell Award semifinalist was current Las Vegas Raiders TE Michael Mayer. Te'o was the school's last player to be named one of three finalists for the award.
Leonard will be competing for hardware with many of the game's top playmakers, including his favorite target from Duke last year, WR Jordan Moore. Plus, six Maxwell Award semifinalists from 2023 are back in action in 2024 -- Alabama QB Jalen Milroe, Georgia QB Carson Beck, Liberty QB Kaidon Salter, Missouri WR Luther Burden III, Oregon QB Dillon Gabriel, and Oklahoma State RB Ollie Gordon III.
Here's the full 2024 Maxwell Award Watch List: