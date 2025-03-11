Irish Breakdown

Notre Dame Has a Huge Decision to Make at Quarterback – What’s Next for the Irish?

Notre Dame faces a crucial QB decision for 2025. Will it be CJ Carr, Kenny Minchey, or a transfer? It's the big call for the Fighting Irish season.

John Kennedy

Notre Dame quarterbacks CJ Carr (12) and Kenny Minchey (8) warm up Saturday, April 20, 2024, at the annual Notre Dame Blue-Gold spring football game at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend.
Who Will Be Notre Dame’s Starting Quarterback in 2025?

2025 will have a very different feel in the QB room

Regardless of what was said about an "open competition" at the quarterback position for Notre Dame the last two seasons, Sam Hartman and Riley Leonard being brought into the program on lucrative single-year NIL deals suggested that the writing was on the wall about who would be the starting signal caller.

And sure enough, each of these players was the starter in their respective seasons in South Bend.

2025 is a very different story. Marcus Freeman has decided that for this year, he would be staying in-house at QB rather than hitting the portal for a third season in a row. This decision creates an incredibly interesting dynamic between Steve Angeli, CJ Carr, and Kenny Minchey this spring.

How will Freeman frame the spring QB dynamic?

Before Marcus Freeman decides who his 2025 QB will be, he must first decide how to wants to manage the room in spring ball.

Does Angeli start as the default number-one QB since he has been the backup and has some experience? Or does he announce in his spring presser that there is no number one player and the competition is truly wide open?

This framing alone will set the tone for the impending battle to lead the Irish. Angeli, Carr, and Minchey all offer diverse and varying skill sets and after patiently waiting behind Leonard and Hartman, each player has earned the right to fight for this job in a true and clean competition.

In an ideal world, one of these players will clearly emerge head and shoulders above the others this Spring. In this case, there isn't much of a decision to be made, everyone will know who the leader is and that will clear the way for an efficient August camp ramping up the the trip to Miami to start the season.

So, really, who will be the Notre Dame starting quarterback?

To handicap the race at the immediate moment - this can and might change in a hiccup.

1. CJ Carr
2. Steve Angeli
3. Kenny Minchey

