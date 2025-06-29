Notre Dame Legacy Shines at Under Armour Next 50: ‘He’s Steve Smith Reborn’
A big-time prospect in the 2027 recruiting class that Notre Dame certainly has its eye on put on a show Saturday night at the Under Armour Future 50 event at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida.
Julius Jones, Jr. (St. Thomas Aquinas, Florida), yes, the son of the great Notre Dame running back, put on a show at the event as he took away MVP honors. Jones had a game-tying touchdown to force overtime in the 7-on-7 competition, and then a go-ahead score in the extra frame to put his team ahead.
It's 7-on-7, but it's the kind of performance you prefer to see for a prospect.
Said one source in attendance Saturday night in Bradenton: "Looks short but it doesn't matter. Steve Smith reborn."
Julius Jones, Jr. as a Prospect:
Jones checks in at 5-10, 160 pounds and is rated as a four-star prospect in the 2027 recruiting cycle. The star receiver from Florida powerhouse St. Thomas Aquinas (Fort Lauderdale) is rated as a top 10 receiver in the '27 cycle according to the 247Sports composite, and the fifth overall player from the Sunshine State.
Jones currently lists 23 scholarship offers including Notre Dame and several big-time programs like Florida, Florida State, LSU, Miami, Ole Miss, Penn State, Texas A&M, and others.
Jones also comes from NFL bloodlines as not only did his father play for the Cowboys, Seahawks, and Saints during a seven-year career, but his uncle Thomas spent 12 years in the league, rushing for more than 10,000 career yards.
Big Week to Come for Notre Dame Wide Receiver Recruiting:
This holiday week looks like it will be another big one for Notre Dame on the recruiting trail. Notre Dame recruiting targets Kaydon Finley, Devin Fitzgerald, and Brayden Robinson, all receivers in the 2026 cycle, are set to announce their college decisions on July 4, 5, and 6, respectively.
Notre Dame feels like it is in great standing with all three, and by the end of the week, is thinking it will add three more commitments to the already stellar class. And who knows, perhaps Notre Dame's uptick in recruiting at the wide receiver position this cycle will lead to a better chance of landing Jones in 2027.