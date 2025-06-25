Notre Dame Recruiting 2025: How this Great Class Could Compare to the Irish's Best
Thanks to the double whammy of Khary Adams' and Joey O'Brien's commitments, Notre Dame's 2026 recruiting class currently ranks second on this cycle's team recruiting rankings.
Certainly subject to change, Notre Dame may rise to the top or fall a couple of slots in the rankings by the end of the summer. However, odds are that the Irish don't move too far in either direction, leaving them with around the second-best collection of prospects in college football entering next year.
A rating that high would make it one of Notre Dame's best classes of the century, and, given a standout recruiting season, fans anticipate a lot. But what does past experience suggest as to how much success such a highly heralded class should deliver?
With hopes high and patience thin, what do reasonable expectations look like amidst the swirling hype? Let's examine how four of Notre Dame's best recruiting classes from this century, according to 247Sports, panned out.
4. 2022
Class Score via 247sports: 275.44
Recruitment Rank via 247sports: 7
4-Year Record: 16-5*
Top Achievement: 2024 National Championship Game Runner-Up
3. 2006
Class Score: 282.80
Recruitment Rank: 5
4-Year Record: 24-26
Top Achievement: 2010 Hyundai Sun Bowl Champions
2. 2013
Class Score: 284.87
Recruitment Rank: 5
4-Year Record: 32-19
Top Achievement: 2017 Citrus Bowl Champions
1. 2008
Class Score: 295.57
Recruitment Rank: 2
4-Year Record: 34-17
Top Achievement: 2012 National Championship Game Runner-Up
Though far more goes into developing a winning team than just recruiting, these slices of the narrative still tell an important story. Will this 2026 class follow in the footsteps of their 2022 and 2008 brethren and reach a national championship game?
Or will it comparatively underdeliver like the 2006 class? With a ceiling sky high, it is an exciting time to be an Irish fan, but only time will tell what this promising group of athletes has in store.