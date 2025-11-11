Irish Breakdown

Notre Dame Recruiting: Where 2027 Elite DB Khalil Terry Could Land

Four-star safety Khalil Terry has set a commitment date, with Notre Dame firmly in the mix.

Mason Plummer

Sep 20, 2025; South Bend, Indiana, USA; The Notre Dame Leprechaun runs onto the field with an ND flag and cheerleaders before the game against Purdue at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael Caterina-Imagn Images
Sep 20, 2025; South Bend, Indiana, USA; The Notre Dame Leprechaun runs onto the field with an ND flag and cheerleaders before the game against Purdue at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael Caterina-Imagn Images / Michael Caterina-Imagn Images
Shortly after his visit to Notre Dame this past weekend to watch the Fighting Irish defeat Navy under the lights, 2027 four-star safety Khalil Terry will announce his commitment on Wednesday, November 12.

The elite defensive back prospect decommitted from Michigan State back on June 15, breaking his commitment he had held firm to since last December. The 5'11, 180-pound playmaker had been keeping his options open even while pledged to the Spartans, visiting multiple schools, including Notre Dame multiple times.

Terry has a strong final five schools, including North Carolina, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Tennessee and USC. With his former school Michigan State, sitting at 3-6 and 0-6 in conference play, it is no shock to see a player of Terry's caliber wanting to keep his options open and find a better home.

The impressive defensive back holds top-end offers from LSU, Georgia, Alabama, Oregon, and more, showing just how coveted a prospect he truly is. With that being said, they say "follow the visits" when it comes to recruiting, and that holds true again in this recruitment.

As it stands, and as always, it's speculation, we expect 2027 DB Khalil Terry to choose Notre Dame on Wednesday, November 12, when he announces his pledge.

While there were over a dozen schools firmly in the race for Terry's commitment down the stretch, especially after he broke his ties to Michigan State, USC and Notre Dame were the two schools that pulled out in front.

Terry had visited Los Angeles and South Bend multiple times leading up to his commitment, but it appears that this most recent visit to Notre Dame for the Navy game was enough to push the Fighting Irish over the edge in this one.

Hailing from Tustin, CA, Terry is yet another top-end prospect that Notre Dame defensive backs coach Mike Mickens has brought in, should he choose the Irish. He is a quick-twitch, instinctual player that can lockdown the center of the field or even play close to the line of scrimmage and lay the boom.

Upon watching his tape, Terry's game actually reminds me a lot of current Notre Dame safety and breakout star this season, Tae Johnson. Both have elite instincts, tackling ability and closing speed to bring down ballcarriers.

Terry would be the sixth member of Notre Dame's 2027 class, joining OL James Halter, QB Teddy Jarrard, DL Richie Flanigan, LB Ellis McGaskin and LS Sean Kraft. Terry would be the second-highest rated commitment for Notre Dame according to 247Sports, falling in just behind Halter.

Mason Plummer
MASON PLUMMER

Covered Notre Dame football recruiting since 2017 for Irish Breakdown, Blue & Gold Illustrated and Notre Dame On SI. Covering Notre Dame professionally got me my start in journalism, which led me to getting my degrees in Journalism and Communications from Ball State University in 2021. Featured on Bleacher Report, NBC Sports, Rivals, On3 and more. Have missed multiple weddings and graduation parties for Notre Dame games.

