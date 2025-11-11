Notre Dame Recruiting: Where 2027 Elite DB Khalil Terry Could Land
Shortly after his visit to Notre Dame this past weekend to watch the Fighting Irish defeat Navy under the lights, 2027 four-star safety Khalil Terry will announce his commitment on Wednesday, November 12.
The elite defensive back prospect decommitted from Michigan State back on June 15, breaking his commitment he had held firm to since last December. The 5'11, 180-pound playmaker had been keeping his options open even while pledged to the Spartans, visiting multiple schools, including Notre Dame multiple times.
Terry has a strong final five schools, including North Carolina, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Tennessee and USC. With his former school Michigan State, sitting at 3-6 and 0-6 in conference play, it is no shock to see a player of Terry's caliber wanting to keep his options open and find a better home.
The impressive defensive back holds top-end offers from LSU, Georgia, Alabama, Oregon, and more, showing just how coveted a prospect he truly is. With that being said, they say "follow the visits" when it comes to recruiting, and that holds true again in this recruitment.
As it stands, and as always, it's speculation, we expect 2027 DB Khalil Terry to choose Notre Dame on Wednesday, November 12, when he announces his pledge.
While there were over a dozen schools firmly in the race for Terry's commitment down the stretch, especially after he broke his ties to Michigan State, USC and Notre Dame were the two schools that pulled out in front.
Terry had visited Los Angeles and South Bend multiple times leading up to his commitment, but it appears that this most recent visit to Notre Dame for the Navy game was enough to push the Fighting Irish over the edge in this one.
Hailing from Tustin, CA, Terry is yet another top-end prospect that Notre Dame defensive backs coach Mike Mickens has brought in, should he choose the Irish. He is a quick-twitch, instinctual player that can lockdown the center of the field or even play close to the line of scrimmage and lay the boom.
Upon watching his tape, Terry's game actually reminds me a lot of current Notre Dame safety and breakout star this season, Tae Johnson. Both have elite instincts, tackling ability and closing speed to bring down ballcarriers.
Terry would be the sixth member of Notre Dame's 2027 class, joining OL James Halter, QB Teddy Jarrard, DL Richie Flanigan, LB Ellis McGaskin and LS Sean Kraft. Terry would be the second-highest rated commitment for Notre Dame according to 247Sports, falling in just behind Halter.