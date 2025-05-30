Marcus Freeman on Notre Dame’s Recruiting Surge Since Title Game Run
Notre Dame football has been knocking it out of the park in the recruiting ranks this off-season, rising to No. 2 in the national rankings according to most experts. There is a still a long row to hoe, but the basis is there for Marcus Freeman and the Fighting Irish to have an excellent class.
So what's actually different? It's easy to mention how Notre Dame played for a national championship last season but what impact does that actually have on recruits across the country?
Marcus Freeman was asked about that on Thursday and went into pretty interesting detail.
"I think people are, young people, are interested in those games (College Football Playoff)," Freeman said, "We all think that's a crazy statement. Who wouldn't be interested in football? But some of the young people, before we made this championship (game) run, probably were just, 'Hey, I'm just not interested in Notre Dame football."
After being asked specifically about players from the southeast, a location Notre Dame has done very well recruiting this off-season, Freeman lit up a bit.
"Exactly. Exactly. And so now the brand, the faces, it is recognizable for all those guys and they want to at least hear about Notre Dame football. Now, it's just a part of the piece, right? You're interested in listening. Now, how do we get the young person to believe in what the entire package of Notre Dame football can truly offer you?
Essentially, Freeman admitted that it's still a challenge of sorts but the progress is evident.
"But if you don't get 'em to even listen, then you have zero chance. And so I think now at least we have a chance."
Nick Shepkowski's Quick Take:
Growing up around Chicago during the Lou Holtz era it was impossible to not be well-versed in Notre Dame football. The team was a powerhouse with an unforgettable head coach that was playing for national championships on an annual basis.
Notre Dame having that kind of run was a long stinking time ago, though. Certain recruits today looked at Notre Dame and think of the program that gets to big games and gets railroaded by the Alabamas and Clemsons of the world because that's what they grew up watching.
Getting that awful initial reaction out of a good percentage of these kids' minds when they think of Notre Dame is a massive step and a sign of good things not long down the road for Freeman and this program.