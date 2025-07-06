Notre Dame Recruiting Stays Hot with Four-Star Receiver Commitment
For the third time in as many days, Notre Dame has landed a significant wide receiver commitment.
2026 four-star receiver Brayden Robinson announced his pledge to the Fighting Irish on Sunday evening. The 5-8, 160-pounder out of Red Oak, TX chose Notre Dame over Miami and Arizona.
Robinson is ranked as the No. 41 receiver in the country and the No.340 overall player according to 247Sports.
A true speedster in every sense of the word, Robinson offers a unique skill set that Notre Dame offensive coordinator Mike Denbrock will be excited to use in his offense. Robinson finished sixth place in the Texas 5A state championships in the 100m with a time of 10.47 as a true freshman, per 247Sports.
As he grows and continues to train, he'll only get faster. Also, upon turning on his film, it's clear that Robinson's speed does and will translate to the football field, which should have Fighting Irish fans pumped.
In his junior season at Red Oak, Robinson tallied 1,119 yards on 79 receptions and added 15 touchdowns in 12 games played. He projects as a slot receiver on the next level, an exciting development as the Fighting Irish have landed two outside receivers in the last two days in Kaydon Finley and Devin Fitzgerald.
Notre Dame also has Bubba Frazier in the fold as a 2026 WR, who will likely join Robinson in the slot.
Robinson represents another talented addition for Notre Dame wide receivers coach Mike Brown, who is looking to transform the receiver room. Adding varying skillsets as Brown has done in this class, is the best way to do that, along with adding top-end recruits.
As it stands, it appears likely that Notre Dame will be adding five four-stars to its receiver room.