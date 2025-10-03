Is Notre Dame Going to Land a Recruiting Commitment on Boise State Weekend?
Notre Dame is looking to continue its impressing recruiting run since its national championship game appearance in January with more additions to the 2027 class. The 2026 cycle is largely finished, and what a class it is, currently ranked as No.3 in the nation.
The 2027 class has a ways to go, but the Fighting Irish are out in front early with a handful of top targets that could be making decisions soon if the staff decides to push.
As it stands, the 2027 cycle holds four total commitments, with the cornerstone being four-star quarterback Teddy Jarrard. Jarrard is joined by four-star linebacker Ellis McGaskin, four-star legacy defensive lineman Richie Flanigan and long snapper Sean Kraft.
There are dozens of targets that the Fighting Irish staff is evaluating at the moment, but arguably none are bigger than five-star running back Kemon Spell. He is going to be an extremely tough one to flip, given he is from Pennsylvania and grew up a Penn State fan, but it is impossible to ignore what Notre Dame is doing at the running back position right now.
Not to mention, the Nittany Lions' own running backs coach left them to coach Notre Dame's running backs, Jeremiyah Love and Jadarian Price. Don't expect Spell to flip anytime soon, but he has shown his commitment to Penn State wavering if he does open his recruitment up, the Fighting Irish will be at the top of his list.
Fellow committed 2027 running back Amir Brown, a North Carolina pledge, is also a target for Notre Dame to flip soon if it decides to push. The Fighting Irish are putting everything towards flipping Spell however, until he firms up his commitment or makes a true final decision.
Irish legacy wide receiver Julius Jones Jr. is also a name to watch after he just recently visited Notre Dame for the first time. With the way that CJ Carr is slinging the ball right now, the 2027 wide receiver class is on notice. Who wouldn't want to play alongside Carr - especially as a Notre Dame legacy?
Keep an eye on Jones.
2027 tight end Jack Brown is a premier four-star talent in this cycle that the staff is pushing hard for. Watch out for him to visit Notre Dame again in the near future and see if he wants to shut it down. He is big on Notre Dame.
Lastly, 2027 in-state EDGE target Jayce Brewer has been to South Bend a bunch and is feeling the love from the staff. Don't be shocked if he elects to 'stay home' and pledge to Notre Dame in the somewhat near future.