Notre Dame Commit Trolls Flip Rumors in Viral Response
Even after Notre Dame's win over Purdue, concerns about the 2025 season remain strong as the Fighting Irish defense is leaving more than a little to be desired.
As a result, and this was plenty predictable, rumors about Notre Dame taking a hit on the recruiting front began to circulate. The biggest of those were about star 2026 recruiting commitment Khary Adams, who ranks as one of the nation's top cornerbacks in the class.
Adams committed to Notre Dame on June 20, but the thought was that perhaps the struggling Fighting Irish defense would get him to reconsider that commitment. Adams quickly took to social media to shoot those down in a rather hilarious way this week, check it out below.
Asked and answered by the young man himself. It doesn't get a whole lot clearer than when it comes from the horse's mouth, like in this case.
Khary Adams as a Star Prospect
Adams is rated as the top cornerback overall in the 2026 recruiting cycle by the 247Sports composite rankings. A five-star designation comes with that, as the same outlet ranks the Towson (Loyola Bakersfield), Maryland standout as the nation's 22nd overall player in the cycle, regardless of position.
Adams plays a big part in why Notre Dame's 2026 recruiting class is viewed so highly nationally. As strong as Notre Dame's secondary has been in recent years, winning a recruiting battle for a corner rated this highly simply hasn't happened. That's not to say stars haven't developed but mixing what Mike Mickens has been able to do as defensive backs coach with improved initial talent could lead to special things.
Adams checks in at 6-2, 175 pounds and fits that mold of longer defensive backs that Notre Dame has trended towards in recent years.
Hudson Standish of 247Sports says the following of Adams: One of the higher-upside prospects from the DMV in a loaded 2026 cycle. Should be viewed as a toolsy prospect with Round 1 NFL Draft traits who is baking into a potential difference maker for a College Football Playoff contender.
Nick Shepkowski's Quick Takeaway
It's a credit to Notre Dame that there hasn't been much recruiting news in recent weeks. Since the commitment of defensive tackle Elijah Golden of Sarasota (Cardinal Mooney), Florida in early-August, Notre Dame hasn't added to its 2026 recruiting class.
That's not unexpected, but it's also not a bad thing. With where Notre Dame stands in its 2026 recruiting class right now, anything added would essentially be viewed as a bonus. It's the potential losses that are a concern, but Adams did a great job of putting out those flames.
However, just to be safe it'd be nice to see Notre Dame's defense take a step and in a hurry, as another run to the College Football Playoff would only add to what Marcus Freeman, Mike Mickens, ad the rest of the Notre Dame coaching staff are selling.