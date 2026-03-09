Contrary to popular belief, not every family member of a former Notre Dame football player ends up playing for Marcus Freeman and the Fighting Irish.



That turned out to be the case with a prized recruit in the 2027 cycle on Saturday when a surprise announcement left Notre Dame in the dust, and an SEC powerhouse with one of the nation's top tight ends.

Seneca Driver Chooses Oklahoma in Recruiting

Seneca Driver, the nation's third-ranked tight end recruit in the 2027 cycle, announced his commitment to Oklahoma over the weekend. He chose the Sooners over Kentucky and Notre Dame.

BREAKING: Elite 2027 TE Seneca Driver has Committed to Oklahoma, he tells me for @Rivals



The 6’6 245 TE from Danville, KY chose the Sooners over Kentucky and Notre Dame



He’s ranked as the No. 1 TE in the 2027 Rivals300https://t.co/PeZsOkYNwX pic.twitter.com/FNgLzy4G2p — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) March 8, 2026

Driver checks in at 6-6, 234 pounds, and had over 35 offers in all.

In landing Driver, Oklahoma shot up to the top-ranked class currently for 2027. The Sooners currently have 19 commitments, including three five stars according to the 247Sports composite rankings.



As for Notre Dame, seven commitments currently sit in the 2027 class with none being five-stars per the same outlet.

His uncle, Tony Driver, was a standout two-way player for the Irish in the late 1990's, playing both defensive back and running back. He's probably best remembered for returning two fumbles for touchdowns against Navy back in 2000.

What's Next for Notre Dame at Tight End in 2027?

Notre Dame has extended scholarship offers to 12 tight end prospects in the class, and Driver became the third of those to commit elsewhere.



Jaxon Dollar of Denver (East Lincoln), North Carolina is the top target who remains uncommitted. Dollar is ranked as the 36th overall player in the class by 247Sports, and second overall tight end.



Back in October, a couple of crystal ball predictions came in that Notre Dame would land Dollar, but that clearly hasn't come to light yet.



The On3 commitment prediction machine gives Notre Dame an 81% chance of landing Dollar, with Clemson checking in with the second highest chances at just 4%.

Nick Shepkowski's Quick Thought

Notre Dame generally likes to bring in two tight ends per class. Last year it brought in the nation's top tight recruit in Ian Premer along with Preston Fryzel, who figures to be a bit more of a project.



Missing out on a prized recruit that has Notre Dame connections never feels good, but this is at a position the Fighting Irish have produced at as high of level as anyone the last 15 years. With the offers that are out, and more possibly on the way, figure Notre Dame to end up fine at the position this cycle, even with the speed bump of this weekend.