Notre Dame Recruiting: Who's the Next Commitment for the Fighting Irish?
Notre Dame has had an impressive start to the 2026 class thus far, landing 16 commitments as of June 2. Of those 16, nine are four-star talents, one is a five-star talent (EDGE Rodney Dunham), and the remaining six are three-star athletes.
Marcus Freeman has continued to increase Notre Dame's blue-chip ratio by adding four-star and five-star talents across the board, and is looking to continue that trend with the next group of recruits ready to pledge their commitment to the Fighting Irish.
Notre Dame is actively looking to add at wide receiver, defensive back, defensive line, and tight end sooner rather than later. Among those targets, WR Kaydon Finley, DL Elijah Golden, TEs Ian Premer and Evan Jacobsen, and safeties Joey O'Brien and Nick Reddish are the premier names to know for Fighting Irish fans moving forward.
While we expect things to move quickly in June with multiple commitments trending towards Notre Dame with the above group and others, one of the only current targets with a commitment date scheduled is three-star safety Nick Reddish out of Charlotte, NC.
Reddish has been trending towards the Fighting Irish for weeks, going on months, but fans will need to wait over a month for Reddish to announce his pledge on July 11.
Other targets with a commitment date are: DL Alistair Vallejo, WR Devin Fitzgerald, and DL McHale Blade. Notre Dame seems to be in 2nd or 3rd place with each of these targets.
Things can pick up momentum FAST in June, with visits lining up seemingly daily for Notre Dame. Defensive linemen Khary Wilder and Elijah Golden are two top of the board targets set to visit South Bend in June, as well as a pair of top-end WRs with Cohen Brown and Kaydon Finley both taking official visits.
Getting recruits on campus is Notre Dame's No.1 weapon in terms of landing commitments, and if the recruit is a fit, usually it does not take long for them to move in Notre Dame's favor. Expect big things in June and into July, with the Irish still looking to be in pole position to land Nick Reddish and others.