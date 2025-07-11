Notre Dame Recruiting Prediction: 2026 Defensive Back Nick Reddish
One of Notre Dame's top remaining targets in the 2026 cycle is set to make his commitment on Friday at 5:30 p.m. ET, live on 247Sports. Defensive back Cma Reddish of Charlotte has a final group of Notre Dame, Indiana, Wisconsin, and Virginia Tech.
The 5-11, 185-pounder has been at the top of Notre Dame's board for months, despite him being ranked as just a three-star. The Fighting Irish staff sees Reddish as one of the better defensive backs in the country and at this point, no one should doubt defensive backs coach Mike Mickens.
Reddish has shown consistent interest in Notre Dame, leading up to his announcement July 11.
Between Notre Dame making him a priority and his consistent visits to South Bend, I am predicting he'll pick up a Fighting Irish hat and become Notre Dame's 26th commitment in the 2026 class on Friday night.
The talented cornerback, if he chooses Notre Dame, would join potentially the best defensive back class in the country. Reddish would join five-star safety Joey O'Brien, four-star safety Ayden Pouncey, four-star cornerback Khary Adams, and three-star cornerback Chaston Smith.
Notre Dame's unprecedented run with defensive backs has the best corners and safeties, taking a deeper look at the Fighting Irish, which can mean nothing but good things moving forward.
Expect Reddish to pick Notre Dame and an already deep group of defensive back recruits to get even stronger.