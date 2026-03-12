Notre Dame has a solid start to its 2027 recruiting class and has especially done well at defensive back, landing three commitments to date.



It appears to be the running for another, who happens to be one of the best in the entire Midwest this cycle.

Tavares Harrington, a four-star safety from Illinois high school powerhouse Mt. Carmel (Chicago), released his top 10 and included Notre Dame.



Joining the Irish were plenty of other bluebloods and big-time programs.



Along with the Irish are Alabama, Arkansas, Florida State, Georgia, Kentucky, Michigan, Nebraska, Oklahoma, and Ole Miss.



Harrington gave no timeline on when to expect him to make another cut down of schools, or a potential commitment.

Tavares Harrington as a College Prospect

Thank you to every school and coach that has recruited me! Where’s home??👀 https://t.co/sZD7gsMScV — Tavares Harrington | 4⭐️ DB (@TavaresHarr) March 11, 2026

The first thing to know about Harrington, besides the fact he's an extremely talented player and very highly rated, is that where he will play in college remains to be seen.



Some like him as a cornerback while others prefer him as a safety. As for Notre Dame, it appears to be uncommitted to one over the other currrently, as Harrington continues to fill out his 6-3, 175 pound frame.



Harrington has received more than 40 scholarship offers in total, as he gets ready for his senior season.

Notre Dame's History with Mt. Carmel (Chicago)

Although players haven't worn a path from Mt. Carmel to South Bend in recent years, the history between the powerhouse high school and blueblood college football is plenty evident.



Donovan McNabb and Simeon Rice are a couple of the biggest name Caravan stars over the years, but those with Notre Dame connections are present, too.

Terry Brennan, the Notre Dame head coach who replaced legendary Frank Leahy, immediately comes to mind. Brennan led Mt. Carmel to three city championships before heading to coach at Notre Dame.



In more recent years, former linebacker and special teams standout Steve Filer went from starring at Mt. Carmel to playing at Notre Dame.



However, in the most recent years, Notre Dame hasn't locked up talent from the Chicago Catholic League powerhouse quite like it used to.

Mt. Carmel's 17 state championships in football are the most of any program in Illinois. They're led by head coach Jordan Lynch, a former Heisman Trophy finalist from Northern Illinois, and will be looking to win their 18th over title and fifth-straight this coming fall.



Harrington is just one player on a roster full of talent that will soon be on fields across FBS football.