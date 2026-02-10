Each year, more college football programs do away with the traditional spring game, but Notre Dame has kept its, and is using it as a big-time recruiting opportunity. That will continue this season when Notre Dame hosts the annual spring game on April 24, and at least one of the nation's top defensive prospects will be in attendance.

Last month, Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman paid California safety Honor Fa’alave Johnson a visit out west, and now Johnson is making the return trip to South Bend. Johnson announced his visit plans for this spring, with the date of Notre Dame's spring game making his list.



Johnson announced eight programs he plans to visit this spring, with his final visit being to Notre Dame on April 24.

Inside Honor Fa'alave-Johnson's spring visit schedule and favorites.https://t.co/R4UoPiqUhR pic.twitter.com/KSe5APJq29 — Adam Gorney (@adamgorney) February 10, 2026

Honor Fa’alave Johnson Scouting Report

Johnson checks in at 6-1, 190 pounds, and is rated as one of the top overall players in the 2027 recruiting class regardless of position. 247Sports ranks him as the nation's top safety in the class while the 247Sports composite agrees with that stance. Both rankings also peg his as one of the nation's top 20 overall recruits in the class.



247Sports recruiting analyst Andrew Ivins says of Johnson:

-Gamer that can take over games and in a variety of different ways.

-Stars as a do-it-all utility player on Friday nights and is the type of talent that could legitimately warrant snaps on both sides of the ball in college.

-Sniffs out concepts as a defender and arrives on scene with the intentions of making a play.

Johnson is being recruited mostly as a safety, but stars on the offensive side of the ball at Cathedral Catholic High School in San Diego as he totaled over 2,000 total yards, scoring 30 touchdowns as a junior.



As you would expect with a player of Johnson's caliber, teams from all over the nation are in pursuit of his eventual commitment. He lists 38 scholarship offers in full, with the likes of Alabama, Auburn, Florida State, Georgia, LSU, Miami, Michigan, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, Oregon, Texas, Washington and several others joining Notre Dame in efforting his talents.

Notre Dame's Current 2027 Recruiting Class

Notre Dame currently has seven players committed in the 2027 recruiting cycle and ranks fourth nationally according to the 247Sports composite rankings. Xavier Hasan of North Carolina and Ace Alston of Cincinnati are currently committed as future Notre Dame cornerbacks, while safety Khalil Terry of California is also in the class.



Notre Dame will be looking to put together another elite recruiting haul in the defensive backfield despite losing star defensive backs coach Mike Mickens to the Baltimore Ravens this off-season.