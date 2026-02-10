Notre Dame vs. SMU Prediction, Odds for College Basketball on Tuesday, Feb. 10

The SMU Mustangs are looking to make it two wins in a row when they host the Notre Dame Fighting Irish on Tuesday night.

SMU has been up and down as of late, but is 4-3 in its last seven games and an impressive 12-2 at home.

On the flip side, Notre Dame has lost four in a row and nine of its last 10 to fall to 11-13 on the season.

SMU won the first ever meeting against Notre Dame 97-73 last year.

Let’s take a look at the odds, players to watch and my prediction for this ACC matchup.

Notre Dame vs. SMU Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Notre Dame +11.5 (-127)

SMU -11.5 (-107)

Moneyline

Notre Dame: +500

SMU: -700

Total

153.5 (Over -105/Under -115)

Notre Dame vs. SMU How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, Feb. 10

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

Venue: Moody Coliseum (Dallas)

How to Watch (TV): ACC Network

Notre Dame record: 11-13

SMU record: 16-7

Notre Dame vs. SMU Betting Trends

Notre Dame is 12-12 ATS this season

SMU is 10-12-1 ATS this season

Notre Dame is 6-5 ATS on the road this season

SMU is 6-8 ATS at home this season

The OVER is 15-9 in Notre Dame games this season

The OVER is 14-9 in SMU games this season

The UNDER is 6-5 in Notre Dame road games this season

The UNDER is 7-7 in SMU home games this season

Notre Dame vs. SMU Key Players to Watch

Boopie Miller, Guard, SMU Mustangs

Boopie Miller is leading the way for a high-scoring Mustangs team this season. His 19.2 points per game ranks 51st in the nation, and his 6.8 assists per game are 13th in the country.

The senior guard is in his second season at SMU after spending two years at Central Michigan and one at Wake Forest. He missed the game last year against Notre Dame, though.

Notre Dame vs. SMU Prediction and Pick

I’m tempted to back Notre Dame to put up a fight on the road, but the over has to be the play here.

SMU averages 86.4 points per game while allowing 77.3, and Notre Dame is right there with 73.8 points for and 72.8 against per contest. Both of these teams have trended to the over this season, and this should be another high-scoring game for these two squads.

Pick: OVER 153.5 (-105)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.