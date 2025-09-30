Notre Dame Should Respect Boise State As Big Brand Beaters
Boise State's history serves them well coming to South Bend
At 40 years old, my first memory of Boise State on the national stage came in 2007 when the Broncos upset national powerhouse and number seven-ranked Oklahoma 43-42 in overtime of the Fiesta Bowl.
This iconic ending featured a hook and lateral as well as a "statue of liberty" two-point conversion in the final moments, executed perfectly by the underdog Broncos.
This was the moment that put this small program on the map and garnered it national respect. Even in 2025, the Boise State program still feeds off of this "big brand beater" mentality and underdog vibe.
The Broncos will have absolutely no fear entering Notre Dame Stadium this Saturday to face the Irish; in fact, they will relish the opportunity.
Notre Dame is the bigger, stronger, deeper football team, which is why the Irish are favored by 17.5 points. That being said, taking Boise State lightly would be a huge mistake for Notre Dame, which, after a rocky start, finds itself on a two-game winning streak, looking to keep CFP hopes alive.
Boise State's offense puts up yards, but with a catch
So far in 2025, Boise State's offense ranks 11th nationally in yards per game, averaging 552 per contest. This is an impressive number and one that should be taken very seriously by a Notre Dame defense that has struggled early this season, but has looked much improved over the last game and a half.
While the Broncos' offense deserves some respect for what they've accomplished so far offensively, there is a catch. Boise State has compiled these yards against South Florida, Eastern Washington, Air Force, and Appalachian State. This is not the stiffest of defensive competition.
It's reasonable to expect Notre Dame to continue its incremental defensive improvement against Boise State, at home, and against an Ashton Jeanty-less Boise State team.
The confidence the Irish gained in their beatdown of Arkansas, which was so brutal that it led to Sam Pittman's firing, needs to continue to be on display against the Broncos.
The roadmap for Notre Dame is clear and clean cut
Because Notre Dame backed itself into a CFP corner by starting the season 0-2, it must win all remaining games to even have a chance of making the playoff field. The short-term goal is to make improvements in the next two games against Boise State and NC State, prepping for a massive battle in South Bend against USC.
If the Irish can win these three games, all played in South Bend, they will have an off week and a very manageable schedule for the remaining games that will make 10-2 a real possibility. Is this record playoff-worthy? Irish fans hope to be in the position to find out!
