Notre Dame was a 10-2 team a year ago and should have been in the College Football Playoff.



It wasn't, and head coach Marcus Freeman has made it clear that the only people to blame for that were Notre Dame itself, which didn't handle business in the first two weeks of the year.



I've argued that Notre Dame's case over Alabama's (who lost three games, two in non-competitive fashion, with one of those to a seven-loss Florida State team) was obvious, but that's another story for another day.

Notre Dame is underway for Spring practice in preparation for the 2026 and the Irish have a ton of returning talent from a year ago.



Yes, Heisman Trophy finalist Jeremiyah Love is gone, as is possible first-round running back Jadarian Price, but Notre Dame returns a load of talent on both sides of the ball.



More so, in fact, than any other team in the country.

Notre Dame Tops Bill Connelly's Returning Production List

Each year, Bill Connelly of ESPN tallies the returning production of each FBS team. With the only transfer portal window before the season closed and Spring ball underway, Connelly put together the list for 2026, and Notre Dame checks in at No. 1 nationally.

1️⃣3️⃣➡️ 6️⃣



48-yard touchdown from Carr to Faison ☘️#GoIrish☘️ pic.twitter.com/V9jo6tcSKa — Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) September 20, 2025

The Irish return 72% of their production overall.



67% of the offensive production returns, which is good for the 19th most nationally, not bad at all considering the running back losses.



77% of the Notre Dame defensive production returns, good for second overall, trailing only Florida.

Last Season's Top Returning Production Team Bombed

It's easy to think that by returning a lot of guys a team will improve, but that's not always the case.



Clemson topped Connelly's list last year and was a popular choice by many to contend for another national championship. Instead, Clemson busted, going 7-6 overall and just 4-4 in ACC play.

Clemson led the nation in returning production heading into 2025, which furthered the idea that a potential rebirth was coming to Death Valley East. But a combination of injuries, tactical stagnation and disappointing development held back the Tigers, and they slipped from 10-4 and 22nd in SP+ to 7-6 and 34th.

Returning Talent Down Considerably Nationally

Notre Dame tops Connelly's list, but he makes an important point with its numbers in the modern college football era.



With the transfer portal so prevelent, Notre Dame's 72% of returning production would have ranked seventh just one year ago, and 14th two seasons ago.

Nick Shepkowski's Quick Takeaway

Marcus Freeman has made it clear that Notre Dame is going to remain a team that is built on recruiting and development. However, unlike at Clemson, Notre Dame will more than just dip its toe in the transfer portal waters.



It'll look to add significant pieces, not simply loads of players. That's what it did this off-season and when you put that on top of what returns, there is no reason this team shouldn't be viewed as one of the favorites to win it all in 2026.