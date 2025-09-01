Notre Dame Reveals Unexpected Achilles Heel in Week 1 Loss to Miami
Quarterback CJ Carr was the primary unknown quantity for No. 6 Notre Dame heading into the season-opener against No. 10 Miami on Sunday night. Head coach Marcus Freeman was supposed to know what he was getting out of nearly every other position group on the field – none more so than his offensive line.
Notre Dame returned four offensive linemen that started games last year, and while that O-line was decent at staving off defenders in pass-protection (allowed 1.56 sacks per game), it was elite on the ground, wreaking havoc, and creating lanes for running back Jeremiyah Love to scamper for 6.9 yards per carry in 2024.
Given the experience and talent the Fighting Irish were bringing back, the expectation was their offensive line would be one of the biggest strengths on the entire roster – with some even making the case it was the best unit in the country (ESPN’s Greg McElroy ranked it the top group in the preseason).
Notre Dame Offensive Line Falters in 2025 Debut
Yet when the rubber hit the road at Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium, that highly-touted offensive line all-but pulled a Houdini disappearing act.
Not only did the Notre Dame O-line allow freshman quarterback CJ Carr to go down three times (and be pressured a handful more times), but it was non-existent in run-blocking in too many key situations. The Fighting Irish ground game went for a measly 94 yards – 30 of which came on one Jadarian Price tote – on 27 carries.
In total, Miami’s defense racked up three sacks and five tackles for loss (along with forcing two intentional groundings). And while young, inexperienced quarterbacks can be prone to holding onto the football for too long and may play an integral role in getting sacked, that was hardly the case for Carr.
Especially on Notre Dame’s final drive, the pocket continuously collapsed on Carr in the blink of an eye, leaving the freshman quarterback with zero options.
Left tackle Anthonie Knapp, who was named a Freshman All-American last year by multiple outlets, was clearly hindered by the heat and humidity (he dealt with cramps per Freeman), but struggled immensely in pass protection. Protecting Carr’s blindside, Knapp is the key piece in Notre Dame’s O-line puzzle, and was expected to be its anchor.
On the right side of the line, all three of right tackle Aamil Wagner and right guards Sullivan Absher and Guerby Lambert (split snaps at RG) couldn’t hold their own against the Hurricane’s pass rush. And although both center Ashton Craig and left guard Billy Schrauth were a touch better, neither were quite stalwarts.
And with a meeting against a stingy Texas A&M front four on the docket in two weeks, Notre Dame must hope that Week 1 was simply a work-the-kinks-out contest for the O-line, or the College Football Playoff door may be shutting on the Fighting Irish.