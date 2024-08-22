Notre Dame's Riley Leonard: Current Heisman Trophy Odds and Ranking
As Riley Leonard prepares to become the offensive leader of Notre Dame in 2024, he'll do so as a prime contender for the Heisman Trophy, the most prestigious award in college football.
Leonard's Heisman odds have been pretty stable throughout the offseason, even as bettors waited to see the health of his surgically repaired ankle. The talented Duke transfer opened at +2000 or 20/1 and hasn't moved too far from that number, which ranks him just outside the top 10 with most major sportsbooks.
However, if you're thinking of wagering on Leonard, you'll absolutely want to head on over to FanDuel where he's listed at +3000 or 30/1.
Leonard will be chasing a handful of other quarterbacks, including Oregon's Dillon Gabriel, Georgia's Carson Beck, Alabama's Jalen Milroe, Ohio State's Will Howard, and Texas' Quinn Ewers. He'll also go head-to-head during the regular season with three other Heisman contenders, Texas A&M's Conner Weigman, USC's Miller Moss, and Florida State's DJ Uiagalelei.
Notre Dame has a long and rich history with the Heisman Trophy. In fact, the Fighting Irish are tied with USC, Ohio State, and Oklahoma for the most all-time Heisman winners with seven. However, the last player from ND to win the award was Tim Brown 37 years ago in 1987. Leonard will be looking to buck almost two generations of Heisman futility in South Bend. However, he has the right skill set, the right program, and the right coordinator, Mike Denbrock, to make a run at immortality this fall.
Check out some Tim Brown tape for inspiration as the opener at Texas A&M nears: