Sunday night's season opener at Lambeau Field was many things for Notre Dame, but at the end of the day it is 1-0 after a quietly dominating performance against Wisconsin.



On a perfect night in the perfect football venue, Notre Dame wasn't, but didn't have to be. It exits Week 1 with a blowout victory and everything still in front of it for the 2026 season.



With that in mind, here are a few key takeaways from Notre Dame's 41-13 victory over Wisconsin.

A Tale of Two Halves

Boy, at halftime there were plenty of people calling Notre Dame a fraud and wanting to cancel the final 11-and-a-half games of the season.



The first half wasn't pretty by Notre Dame. The offense couldn't get much of anything going, special teams were far from special, and the defense largely couldn't get off the field.

Getting to halftime up 13-10 felt like a minor miracle all things considered. However, a perfect opening drive to the second half, followed by DJ McKinney making a house call on an interception, and it suddenly a 17-point game. With how Wisconsin operated its offense in the second half, it would have taken another three hours for Wisconsin to get close to those 27 points.

Bryce Young's Coming Out Party?

Notre Dame's defense struggled to get off the field at times but overall didn't play awful. It kept the play in front of it, except on one play, and made Wisconsin put together sustained drives - something it couldn't ultimately do, considering it scored just 13 points.



The highlight of the defense to me was Bryce Young. He didn't get credited with a sack but did have a tackle for loss and was causing pressure on Wisconsin quarterback Colton Joseph, when his pass wound up in the arms of DJ McKinney, and was returned for a touchdown.

The defense is fantastic at linebacker and defensive back. Can there be a consistent pass rusher besides Boubacar Traore? Young made a strong case that he may be it on Sunday.

Pass Protection Concerns

As bad as Wisconsin's record was last season, its defense was legit. The pass rush by Wisconsin was there the vast majority of the night, and the Notre Dame run game struggled to get going in the first half.

Wisconsin didn't give Notre Dame any respect in terms of stretching the field, but didn't have to. CJ Carr didn't have time to push the ball down field, instead needing to opt for short routes, which Wisconsin could only contain for so long.

It's Week One and an offensive line working together for the first time should improve, but that wasn't the prettiest of starting points, either.

Jordan Faison - and What, Exactly?

Jordan Faison has had strong games at Notre Dame, but if Sunday is any indication, he'll be the guy in the receiver room this year. That was the expectation coming in, but with the pass protection struggling, especially early, he was the only one quick enough to be relied upon to get open before CJ Carr was pressured.

It's only one game, but it's a night that feels like a step towards more of the same from the wide receivers room at Notre Dame - and I say that without taking anything away from Faison's showing.

Special Teams Roller Coaster

The good, bad, and ugly could all be used to describe Notre Dame's special teams on Sunday night. Usually, special teams are a significant advantage by default for Notre Dame under Marcus Freeman, but that wasn't the case against Wisconsin.

The Good:

Spencer Porath nailed both field goal attempts and extra points weren't an issue all night as well as Ko'o Kia recovering a misplayed kickoff return by Wisconsin (and no, that wasn't an obvious overturn regardless of what the NBC broadcast said).

The Bad:

OK, it wasn't bad as sometimes you just have to tip your cap, but Wisconsin's punt in the second quarter that backed Notre Dame up inside its own one-yard-line might have been the single most impressive punt in football history.

The Ugly:

Blocked punts are never OK, and it came when it did, playing right into Wisconsin's plan. As a whole, Notre Dame usually has a significant advantage in special teams since Marcus Freeman took over, and that wasn't nearly the case Sunday.

Welcome to Notre Dame Football in 2026

The backfield of Jeremiyah Love and Jadarian Price really spoiled some observers. Without Love, Notre Dame doesn't have that one guy that can score literally any time he touches the ball. That doesn't mean the offense can't still be very good, though.

It will however take more of the body blows and being more physical than opponents. That's not necessarily new for Notre Dame, but feels different without a mega-star in the backfield.

I'm curious if Aneyas Williams can be a between the tackles type of running back and how Notre Dame's pass protection develops these next few weeks before the schedule toughens up.

That all said, its a 41-13 victory over a stingy Wisconsin team on a night that a lot of things didn't go great. That as a whole, is a great sign for the 2026 Fighting Irish.