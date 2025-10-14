Notre Dame’s Run Game Is the Key to Beating USC
With heated rival USC heading to South Bend this weekend in what is a playoff elimination game for Notre Dame, the stakes couldn't be higher.
In games like this, when the lights are the brightest and everything is on the line, a team's best players must step up. This is their kind of game and their time to shine.
Notre Dame's offense starts with the best running back tandem in the country
With that in mind, Jeremiyah Love and JD Price will play huge roles against the Trojans. Certainly, young CJ Carr will have his chances to change the game with his arm, but the Irish offensive engine starts with these two dynamic running backs.
I'm certain Notre Dame offensive coordinator Mike Denbrock has some new wrinkles awaiting USC when it comes to how Price and Love will be utilized, and it'll be incumbent upon the Irish offensive line, now minus starter Ashton Craig, to create just enough daylight to allow these two to get into open space.
This isn't just Notre Dame's most reliable way to move the ball and score, but this form of offense may also be Notre Dame's best defense as well.
Notre Dame's run game can limit USC's offense
Utilizing Jeremiyah Love and JD Price in the run game makes all the sense in the world offensively for the Irish in terms of moving the ball and helping open up the pass game for CJ Carr, but a stable run game also helps Notre Dame limit USC's offense, one of the most dynamic in the country.
If Notre Dame can move the ball on the ground, it can take time off the clock. This accomplishes two things. First, it wears down opposing defenses over time, but also keeps the dangerous Trojan offense off the field at the same time.
A winning formula for the Irish offensively in this game is an effective run attack that keeps USC honest, which will present opportunities for CJ Carr down the field. This blend gives Notre Dame a chance to attack through the air and ground while keeping Makai Lemon and Ja'Kobe Lane on the sidelines.
The result of this single game will determine whether Notre Dame has a chance at CFP glory for a second season in a row or if the Irish will look at this season with regret and lots of "what ifs".
It's time for the dynamic duo of Love and Price to show that USC isn't the only offense with lethal weapons that shine in prime time.