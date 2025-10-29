Notre Dame Football Rooting Guide for Week 10: Who Fans Should Cheer For
Notre Dame has a road challenge this weekend as it heads to Boston College to take on a struggling Eagles team. The game figures to be another win for Notre Dame, as it'd be the sixth in a row for the Fighting Irish, with a month to go in the regular season.
Will Notre Dame make its way back to the College Football Playoff? The general thinking is that 10-2 should be good enough considering the quality losses Notre Dame has, but getting a little help wouldn't be a bad thing.
Here's what Notre Dame fans should be rooting for outside of the Irish taking down Boston College this weekend.
Navy at North Texas: Noon ET, ESPN2
These two might not be ranked but enter Saturday's game with a combined record of 14-1. Navy remains unbeaten and plays Notre Dame next week. Navy being undefeated wouldn't make or break Notre Dame's strength of schedule or resume, but it would certainly do more good than harm to have it move to 8-0 ahead of next week's primetime showdown.
Root For: Navy
No. 9 Vanderbilt at No. 20 Texas: Noon ET, ABC
Vanderbilt has just one loss while Texas has already been hit with two. The hope here is that Texas can defend its home turf and hand Vanderbilt a second loss on the year. Notre Dame fans would then hope that both teams lose once more following this weekend - Vanderbilt's toughest game will be against Tennessee while Texas hosts unbeaten Texas A&M the final week of the regular season.
Root For: Hook 'Em
No. 10 Miami at SMU: Noon ET, ESPN
Plenty of very good teams have suffered a head-scratching loss in recent years and still been in national championship contention. Just because Miami lost to Louisville doesn't make the Hurricanes a fraud, it just means they need to win out in order for Notre Dame's loss to it to not look bad.
Root For: The University of Miami football team.
No. 13 Texas Tech at Kansas State: 3:30 p.m. ET, Fox
Notre Dame would love to see some of these one-loss teams get a second regular season loss and Texas Tech could certainly fit that bill. If Kansas State can play up to its potential Saturday, this one could put a damper on Texas Tech's College Football Playoff chances.
Root For: WABASH CANNONBALL, BABY! (K-State)
No. 8 Georgia Tech at NC State: 7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN2
Georgia Tech is a great story and Haynes King should be in the Heisman Trophy conversation but Notre Dame could really use the Yellow Jackets to get stung. Suppose the currently unbeaten Yellow Jackets are able to get to the final week of the regular season undefeated. In that case, chances are strong it won't matter what happens against Georgia or in the ACC Championship regarding them making the College Football Playoff or not.
Root For: Not Georgia Tech the rest of the way
No. 18 Oklahoma at No. 14 Tennessee: 7:30 p.m. ET, ABC
The hope here for Notre Dame is that Oklahoma can walk into Rocky Top and steal a victory. That'd be Tennessee's third loss of the year and knock the Vols from CFP consideration. Down the road then the hope would be for Oklahoma to fall to Alabama, handing the Sooners their third loss as well.
Root For: BOOMER! SOONER!
No. 23 USC at Nebraska: 7:30 p.m. ET, NBC
Notre Dame can use its resume being built and USC staying ranked would help that. Having the head-to-head in hand, Notre Dame should hope for the Trojans to win out and finish 10-2, giving the Irish a resume building victory to compare when playoff selections are made.
Root For: Southern Cal in a battle of has-beens