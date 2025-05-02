Notre Dame Athletic Power Couple to Divorce
According to a report out Thursday night from TMZ Sports, former Notre Dame superstar basketball player Skylar Diggins has filed for divorce from her husband, Daniel Smith. Smith was a football player at Notre Dame when the pair met over a decade ago before getting married in 2017.
Diggins is on the shortest of lists when it comes to the greatest female basketball players in the history of the storied Notre Dame program. During her four seasons in South Bend Diggins helped lead Notre Dame to three Final Four appearances as well as two national championship games. Although it didn't win a national championship during Diggins' time, no program in the country played at as consistently high of level during that time. She is currently getting ready for her second season with the Seattle Storm of the WNBA, which will be her 11th season overall in the league since being drafted third overall back in 2013.
Smith was at Notre Dame the same time as Diggins, having attended Clay High School. Smith played football for the Fighting Irish and played in all 13 games of the 2012 season that resulted in Notre Dame earning a spot in the BCS Championship game.
All the best to Diggins, Smith, and the two children during this challenging life event.