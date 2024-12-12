Will Notre Dame Wear Special Uniforms for College Football Playoff?
When special occasions come around, Notre Dame is not one to be shy about pulling out all of the stops to make the occasion as grand as possible.
For big games in the past, Notre Dame has brought out rally towels, pom poms, green/special jerseys, etc. and you can reasonably expect all of those to happen when the Fighting Irish host the Indiana Hoosiers in South Bend on December 20 for the first round of the College Football Playoff.
For this first iteration of on campus playoff games, Notre Dame will have had a plan in place to make the experience as memorable as possible and give the team the best home field advantage possible.
Notre Dame in the Marcus Freeman era has continued to try more and more different uniform combinations and no one should be shocked if the Irish come out in something other than the traditional home uniforms on December 20 when they take the field.
The above graphic that I tweeted has gained some traction and speculation online, ever since it was released after it was official that Notre Dame would be hosting a College Football Playoff game.
As I briefly broke down in my tweet, the lack of blue in the graphic is surprising considering how Notre Dame traditionally does things, with a blue background and gold/white text.
The lack of blue could be nothing, but the white and green specifically caught my eye. On top of there being a CFP patch on the uniform, I do expect Notre Dame to come out in green uniforms.
This is as special of an occasion as it gets and the green uniforms have a long, stories history in the Notre Dame football program. They should only be pulled out at certain times and it is hard to think of a better one than this.
I would personally love if Marcus Freeman took a page out of Notre Dame history and had the players warm up in the traditional blue uniforms, and when they came back into the locker room before the start of the game, the greens were waiting for them.
The buzz and excitement that would give the players would be unreal, and then imagine the pop from the 75,000 Irish faithful when they are shocked to see green running out of the tunnel.
Ultimately, I have no inside information on this situation but if I know Notre Dame, there will be something special done on December 20.