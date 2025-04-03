What’s the Weather Looking Like for Notre Dame's Spring Football Game?
Notre Dame will host its annual spring football game on April 12, a week earlier than it normally is due to where Easter falls this year. With that less than 10 days away we now have initial weather forecasts for the annual game in South Bend.
It being South Bend in April means the weather can be very unpredictable. Sunny and warm, chilly and snowy, or mild and sudden? All are possible in a half-hour window this time of year but the forecast for next Saturday initially is looking pretty positive.
The Weather Channel's forecast as of April 3 calls for a high of 64-degrees in South Bend with winds out of the south, southwest between 10 and 20 miles per hour. All things considered, that's really nice compared to some of the spring game afternoons over the years.
Marcus Freeman and Notre Dame are prepping for the 2025 season after making a memorable run to the national championship game this past January. Tickets for the game are still available for the game for just $10 and can be purchased through the Notre Dame athletics website. Kickoff for the 94th annual Notre Dame spring game is scheduled for 2 p.m. ET on April 12.