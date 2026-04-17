Notre Dame Spring Ball Wrapping Up: What Matters Most

As Notre Dame's spring camp begins to wind down, let's examine the most important things to watch for in the remaining practices before a long and anxious summer begins.

The Notre Dame offensive and defensive lines are under the spotlight with heated competition

The Notre Dame "jersey scrimmage" is the best opportunity the media will have this spring to get a look at the Irish's first-team offensive and defensive lines in a battle.



Offensively, Will Black will be under the spotlight as he assumes the left tackle role with Anthonie Knapp moving inside to left guard. On the right side of the line, it will be interesting to see if Matty Augustine can continue his rise and earn starting snaps.

On the defensive side of the ball, I expect Notre Dame to employ a deep rotation of skilled players.



For this group, it's less about who is "starting" and more about who plays where and when. The Irish staff needs to figure out what its best run stuffing early down rotation needs to be, and who is best served to get after the passer on third downs.



If Notre Dame is going to make a title run this year, it will all start up front on both lines, and these final evaluation periods will be key data points that will set up what comes next when Irish football returns in August.

Notre Dame's skill position battles are heating up as new names and faces assume key production roles

While Notre Dame returns a great deal of production from last year, most of it comes from the defense and quarterback.



But when it comes to the skill positions, there are key roles yet to be filled. I'm excited to see if running back Nolan James can continue his ascension in the backfield.

Regarding the receivers, there's intrigue across the board with this large group of players. Everyone wants to see more of Myalan Graham and Jordan Faison, of course, but I'm most interested to see who from the "middle of the pack" has a breakthrough.



Players like Cam Williams, Jerome Bettis Jr, and Elijah Burress all have a chance to earn snaps this year, and finishing strong this spring would truly help the cause.



This is by far the most athletic, deep, and skilled Notre Dame roster in the modern era of college football. The project now is to find the best uses and fits for individual skill sets heading into what feels very much like a "title or bust" year for the Irish.