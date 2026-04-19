Notre Dame's Spring Sessions Show A Mature Program

After a bitter early ending to the 2025 football campaign, Notre Dame has attacked spring football with a renewed sense of determination. The Irish program is one of the deepest and most athletic in the country, with eyes on the ultimate prize.

Notre Dame is operating at a level of maturity that can translate when it matters most

By all accounts, Notre Dame's spring practice sessions have been operating very smoothly. The team has been very focused, physical, and intentional with all that it does.



While older players assume leadership roles, even early enrollees have been able to quickly adapt to the pace of college practices and contribute in a big way.

While many spring sessions can end up becoming quite remedial, this one isn't that. The Irish have been able to operate with minimal confusion, disorganization, and miscommunication.



The team crisply moves from one drill to the next with purpose. This efficiency level has allowed the program to truly get a head start on the 2026 campaign. This team feels "ahead of schedule", and that is a sign of a mature program with great leadership.

Spring ball insight from a proven leader.



@DraykBowen on the mic🎙️#GoIrish☘️ pic.twitter.com/Nh5tSTlEWN — Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) April 2, 2026

While painful, Notre Dame has benefited greatly from the extended time off

Certainly, everyone in the Notre Dame ecosystem would have loved to see the Irish make a playoff run in 2025, but as we all know, that goal never materialized.



As a result, the Irish had an extended winter off-season that has enabled, and possibly even fueled, a very focused spring session. There is a renewed focus, energy, and vibe in South Bend as everyone involved gears up for what should be a big year in 2026.

Marcus Freeman is no longer the "new guy"; he's hitting his stride and is entering the prime of his career. He's a more confident leader now than he's ever been, with plenty of painful scar tissue from lessons learned.



While Freeman has come into his own, so too has CJ Carr. Carr is now the leader of the offense; this is his team, and he's ready to be "that guy". There is no quarterback competition this year, no split reps, no drama. Just work being put in that will surely pay off come September.



All of the ingredients are in play for Notre Dame to make another run at the CFP title, and the team knows it. All that is left to do now is deliver when it matters the most.