Notre Dame vs. Stanford: Live In-Game Blog
Notre Dame takes on Stanford on Saturday, Oct. 12 with sights on the College Football Playoff still very much alive.
Stanford is just 2-3 on the year while Notre Dame enters 4-1, fresh off a bye week, and looking to hit its seasons midway point in grand fashion.
Keep it posted here Notre Dame on Sports Illustrated for thoughts throughout the game.
Halftime: Notre Dame 21, Stanford 7
It wasn't the start Notre Dame wanted very early on but put it all together and the first half is rather dominating.
What I liked the most was Marcus Freeman trusting his offense to go for it on fourth-and-1 in the Stanford redzone just before halftime. Get the yard, then play fake and find Kris Mitchell for the touchdown pass to go up two scores at halftime.
It's only a two score game but it feels like a lot more than that. If this game gets at all compelling in the second half I'll be surprised based on the way the first half went after each team's opening possessions (21-0 run).
3:09 left in 2Q: Notre Dame 14, Stanford 7
It's rare you see a player step in and just take the ball out of a ball carriers hands. Beaux Collins simply needs to have better ball protection to not let a defender reach in like he did as Stanford flat-out took the ball out of his hands.
Defense steps up to make the stop as Stanford appears to have no way to slow down Notre Dame's pressure so far this afternoon.
7:46 left in 2Q: Notre Dame 14, Stanford 7
Notre Dame takes its first lead of the game on a touchdown pass from Leonard to Jayden Thomas on an RPO from the Stanford 15. Nice throw by Leonard but Leonard's feet the story of the drive as he escapes mad pressure to run for a first down on a third and seven, and then for the big gaining run to set up the touchdown.
Leonard's "money" passes aren't as money as a lot of other quarterbacks, but his ability with his feet is beyond a legit threat as showcased on this drive.
11:33 left in 2Q - Notre Dame 7, Stanford 7
Stanford moves the ball a bit, converting a fourth down near midfield. Notre Dame gets two huge sacks from Howard Cross III in the next two plays. Dare I say, Cross may finally be getting healthy after getting dinged up a bit in fall camp and not looking like his self of last year early in the season.
1:27 left in 1Q - Notre Dame 7, Stanford 7
Penalties are always a killer but especially when you don't have much of a threat in the downfield passing game. Slow start offensively matched by undisciplined defense on Stanford's first possession prove costly.
The good news is that despite missed throws, Notre Dame was able to respond by dominating on the ground en-route to Riley Leonard's game-tying touchdown run. Will really be looking for the defense to put the clamps down, keep contain on Stanford quarterback Ashton Daniels, as he has been a thorn in the paw of the Irish defense on the first possession.