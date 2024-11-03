Notre Dame to Host Massive Surprise Visitor for Florida State Game
When Notre Dame plays host to Florida State next weekend it will be doing so in front of one of its biggest recruiting targets in the 2025 class.
Wide receiver Derek Meadows is a borderline five-star prospect and committed to LSU late in the summer with Notre Dame appearing to finish as a top runner-up.
According to a report from the Irish Tribune, Meadows will be at Notre Dame next weekend.
Derek Meadows to Miss Massive LSU Home Game
The report says this will be an official visit for Meadows which is noteworthy in itself but is perhaps even bigger when you factor in what is going on at LSU next weekend.
The Tigers play host to Alabama in the biggest game of the season at Tiger Stadium and instead of opting to be there, Meadows is taking the trip to South Bend to see the Irish take on a woeful Florida State team.
According to 247Sports, Meadows hasn't made any official visits since summer.
Derek Meadows Recruiting Profile
If you follow recruiting at all you're aware of Notre Dame's struggles to land a big-time wide receiver in recent years. Meadows was a huge target of Notre Dame's in the 2025 recruiting class and despite him commiting to LSU back on July 20, the Irish haven't stopped in their efforts.
So why do they want Meadows so badly?
Meadows checks in with size you can't teach as he checks in at 6-5, 200-pounds. He's rated by 247Sports as one of the best players in the nation, checking in 46th overall nationally and as the nation's seventh overall wide receiver.
From Greg Biggins of 247Sports:
Meadows is a jumbo receiver and one of the more intriguing players in the ’25 class. He has a rare combination of size, athleticism and body control and is only scratching the surface of how good we think he can be. At 6-6, 200 pounds and an 80” wingspan, he’s a matchup nightmare for smaller defensive backs and should be an immediate red zone threat. He can run as well and is one of the region’s top track athletes although a hamstring injury has limited him this Spring. He was the Gatorade Track and Field Athlete of the Year as a sophomore and is one of the region’s top hurdlers. He has a big frame and it wouldn’t shock us if he eventually grows in to a pass catching tight end who would be lethal working against linebackers and safeties down the middle of the field. Saying that, he has a receiver skill set and we’ve seen him dominate on the 7v7 circuit with his length, jump ball skills and ability to catch the ball through contact. His upside is extremely high and with continued development, there’s no question he has the potential to play on Sunday’s for a very long time.