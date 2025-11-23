Notre Dame Destroys Syracuse in Historic Blowout: Instant Takeaways from Record-Setting Day
If you're looking for style points in a College Football Playoff contender late in the year, then South Bend, Indiana, was the place to be Saturday as No. 9 Notre Dame historically beat Syracuse, 70-7, and moved to 9-2 on the year.
The win moves Notre Dame one step closer to a return trip to the College Football Playoff, and marks an incredible way to go out for the Fighting Irish seniors.
Here are instant takeaways from Notre Dame's blowout victory over Syracuse.
Miss a Little, Miss a Lot
I've been watching football for as long as I can remember and have been able to tell what I've been watching since the early nineties. Never in my life have I seen a game begin with a team scoring three touchdowns before it ran a single offensive play.
Pick six, punt block/return for touchdown, and another pick-six. It wasn't that Notre Dame had simply scored before some had even reached their seats, but that the Fighting Irish had killed any thought of this game being even the slightest bit competitive before starting quarterback CJ Carr even took a single snap.
We could live to be 105 and struggle to see anything quite like the start of Saturday's contest.
Notre Dame is a Legit National Championship Threat
I know it was just Syracuse, who is now 3-8 on the year. This isn't so much about their struggles as it is about Notre Dame. Where are the Fighting Irish weak? The defensive line has transitioned from struggling to create pressure to becoming a force, the secondary provides a no-fly zone against downfield passing games, and the offense can beat you through the air or on the ground.
Marcus Freeman and his staff have done it for a second year in a row. This team is clicking at the exact right time and is certainly one that nobody wants to see in a first round College Football Playoff matchup.
Jeremiyah Love is a Legit Heisman Frontrunner
The Heisman Trophy is awarded each year to the most outstanding player in college football. Show me one that stands out more than Jeremiyah Love.
You can't.
Because there isn't one.
Love is perhaps the most electric non-quarterback the sport has seen since Reggie Bush in 2005 and is a legit home run threat every time he touches the ball.
On Saturday, Love had just eight touches for 171 yards and three touchdowns. That's an average of 21.4 yards per touch, and had Marcus Freeman and company wanted to pad his stats they could have.
His numbers might not jump off the page at you because of his lack of touches, but that doesn't take away that no single player impacts a game like Love does.
Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa Injury Status
Star sophomore linebacker Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa left the game in the first half with an undisclosed injury. He was seen in street clothes in the second half, but no word was given about what the injury was, or what the outlook for it may be.
Viliamu-Asa was credited with two tackles (one solo) for the afternoon but has seen his role increase as the year has gone on. His status may not matter much in next week's trip to Stanford, but Notre Dame will hope for him to be available for the College Football Playoff.
Feels Like '88
It may have only been around freezing temperatures in South Bend at kickoff Saturday, but it felt a lot like '88. 1988 that is.
Notre Dame threw all of 15 passes on the day, completing nine of them for 67 yards. Not only does it feel like 1988 in terms of Notre Dame being a legit threat to win the national championship, but it does in how they're winning - hardly throwing the ball and winning in every other way in dominating fashion.