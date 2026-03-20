Notre Dame football began spring practice on Friday and it was crystal clear that one rising player hasn't been missing any workouts of late.



Jerome Bettis, Jr., a rising sophomore wide receiver showed up to practice and looks like he has gone from being a boy to a man in the last few months.

Bettis came to Notre Dame listed at 190 pounds on his recruiting pages and played last year looking pretty close to the same size.



During that time, he saw action in one game, catching a pass against Navy that went for six yards.



Fast forward to spring practice and Bettis looks like a young man on a mission. Don't just take my word for it, though. Instead, check out the photos below.

The first is from spring practice a year ago, when Bettis had freshly enrolled at Notre Dame and was wearing a different number.

ND legend Jerome Bettis is eagerly awaiting the first time his son, Fighting Irish freshman wide receiver Jerome Bettis Jr., runs onto the field for a regular season game at Notre Dame Stadium.



"To be able to watch him do it, it’s going to be so fun."https://t.co/kewmNrYhGy pic.twitter.com/L6Waao60Qk — Tyler Horka (@tbhorka) July 7, 2025

Obviously, I'm talking about the photo on the left, but sure, there has been a transformation from the one on the right, too.



Anyway, I digress.



Below is a photo and a video of Bettis from Notre Dame's first practice of the spring on Friday. It's safe to say he looks more than a little bit thicker.

Notre Dame sophomore WR Jerome Bettis Jr. is listed at 6-2, 207 on the latest roster. pic.twitter.com/Lb7XSCZNZZ — Matt Freeman (@mattfreeman05_) March 20, 2026

Bettis is listed at 17 pounds heavier than he was recruited at, and eight pounds heavier than he was listed at during the 2025 regular season.

Notre Dame's winner of the "biggest transformation from Year 1 to Year 2" award might be Jerome Bettis Jr.



The redshirt freshman WR (and, of course, son of the legendary RB) added significant muscle over the offseason and looks like a completely different player. pic.twitter.com/BbnVl5Bmtl — Jack Soble (@jacksoble56) March 20, 2026

It doesn't mean that Bettis is primed for a breakout year, but its something you certainly like seeing when you there isn't a whole lot else to go off of.

Tae Johnson Makes Highlight Play During First Spring Practice

Another head-turner at the first practice of the spring was the play of Tae Johnson at safety. Those covering the practice spoke highly of Johnson and not long after, the Notre Dame media team provided the video to back it all up.

Nick Shepkowski's Quick Thoughts:

It's spring, and it's perfectly OK to get excited about things; both of these things fit the category.



Personally, I love seeing the clear effort Bettis put in this offseason. That doesn't happen without dedication, and it wouldn't surprise me if he got a little sick of hearing about being the son of a legend and used it as fuel in creating his own legacy.

As for Johnson, the sky is the limit. Like Leonard Moore the year before, Johnson was a Freshman All-American last season and looks poised to make a run at All-American status this coming season.



The play shown is pure athleticism and speaks to the ridiculous level of talent in the defensive backs room that should make it one of the nation's top units again this fall.