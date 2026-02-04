Quarterback Teddy Jarrard Signs With Notre Dame

Quarterback recruit Teddy Jarrard verbally committed to Notre Dame back in July of 2025, but he made it official Wednesday, putting pen to paper and signing with the Fighting Irish.

Jarrard was originally in the class of 2027, but in December he reclassified to 2026. That means he'll join Notre Dame for the 2026 season as part of a quarterback room that includes CJ Carr, Blake Hebert and Noah Grubbs.

"We are thrilled to welcome Teddy Jarrard to our football family," offensive coordinator Mike Denbrock said in a post on X. "His talent, work ethic, and competitive spirit will be a great asset to our team as we push toward our goals this season and beyond."

Teddy Jarrard's background

Jarrard is a 6-foot-3, 190-pound quarterback from North Cobb High School in Kennesaw, Ga. He's a four-star recruit ranked No. 231 overall, No. 15 among quarterbacks and No. 28 among Georgia recruits, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings.

Jarrard committed to Notre Dame over power conference offers from Arkansas, Auburn, Boston College, Cincinnati, Clemson, Duke, Florida State, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Miami, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi State, Missouri, NC State, North Carolina, Ohio State, Purdue, Syracuse, Vanderbilt, Virginia, Wake Forest and Wisconsin.

During the 2025 season he completed 176-of-271 passes (64.9%) for 2,300 yards, 18 touchdowns and five interceptions as North Cobb reached the second round of Georgia's AAAAAA playoffs. He played for North Cobb Christian the previous season and completed 222-of-323 passes (68.7%) for 2,752 yards, 31 touchdowns and five interceptions.

Jarrard played in the Under Armour All-American game and was named the 2025 Rivals five-star quarterback MVP and QB accuracy champion. Other accolades include all-county, all-region and all-state honors.

How Jarrard fits into Notre Dame's future quarterback plans

After a promising redshirt freshman season, CJ Carr will remain Notre Dame's starting quarterback in 2026. But after that, there's plenty of competition for backup roles and the future starting job.

Kenny Minchey, Notre Dame's backup quarterback in 2025, transferred to Kentucky, and Anthony Rezac transferred to South Dakota State. Tyler Buchner graduated, leaving Carr and Blake Hebert –– a true freshman in 2025 and former four-star recruit –– as the only returning quarterbacks from last season.

That means Hebert, along with incoming freshmen Jarrard and Noah Grubbs, will compete for backup roles behind Carr, as Notre Dame opted not to bring in any transfer quarterbacks this offseason.

Grubbs is a 6-foot-4, 205-pound quarterback from Lake Mary, Fla., who's a four-star recruit ranked No. 404 overall, No. 28 among quarterbacks and No. 54 among Florida recruits, according to the 247Sports Composite.

While Notre Dame coach Marcus Freeman recruited transfers like Sam Hartman and Riley Leonard to play quarterback during the 2023 and 2024 seasons –– and it led to a national championship appearance –– he's taking a different route now.

Carr, Hebert, Grubbs and Jarrard were all recruited to Notre Dame out of high school, aligning with Freeman's plans moving forward.

"My vision has always been to have a high school quarterback be the future of Notre Dame football," Freeman said Dec. 3, 2025. "I know in my first two years I had to make decisions that decided to go into the transfer portal, but when Riley [Leonard)] was our quarterback two years ago, I knew the future quarterback of Notre Dame was in-house, and it was one of three people that I believe could be the future of our program."