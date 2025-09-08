5 Key Thoughts as Notre Dame–Texas A&M Week Kicks Off
It's one of those weeks in Notre Dame land where Saturday can't get here soon enough. Yeah, you can say that often but this week it especially feels that way after falling in the season opener at Miami and then going right into an off week before getting the chance to rinse the bad taste of losing from your mouth.
It's no slouch of an opponent this week for No. 8 Notre Dame (1-0) as No. 16 Texas A&M (2-0) comes to South Bend for just the second time ever. Here's what's on my mind as game week for Texas A&M begins this Monday.
Notre Dame Football: Where's the Pressure?
It's been well discussed that Notre Dame had just four pressures on Carson Beck against Miami. Texas A&M also has an earthmoving offensive line that won't make things easy, whatsoever. Notre Dame will need to get pressure on Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed, but also not let Texas A&M control the running game Saturday, otherwise Marcus Freeman and the Irish will be getting ready for the Pop-Tarts Bowl come December.
Notre Dame Football: What's the Offensive Gameplan?
Hey, remember the off-season hype of Jeremiyah Love? You know, the most talented running back Notre Dame has had in decades? Yeah, is he going to get more than four carries before halftime this week? Seems like it'd be a good idea after he averaged 6.1 yards per carry and ran for over 90 yards at Texas A&M last year.
Notre Dame Football: More Jadarian Price?
As good as Jeremiyah Love is, Jadarian Price was cooking against Miami, setting up Notre Dame's first touchdown of the game. It gets overlooked because of the hype around Love and understandably so, but Price getting just six touches last Sunday is a bit wild, especially considering he averaged more than seven yards per touch.
The further we get out from a game, usually the better I feel about things, but the more I look back at what the plan of attack was against Miami, the more I scratch my head.
Notre Dame Football: CJ Carr as a Runner
CJ Carr isn't what Riley Leonard is as an athlete but the way some people talk, you'd think he's a younger version of Jack Coan. Carr is athletic enough to be a trusted ball carrier, something we saw in the Miami game. Expect that to remain a key part of Mike Denbrock's offense as the year continues. This was on my mind all Saturday night while watching Oklahoma quarterback John Mateer against Michigan.
Notre Dame Football: More Kyngstonn Villiamu-Asa, Please
It's an old saying in football, "players not plays" and Notre Dame has a special one in linebacker Kyngstonn Villiamu-Asa (KVA). KVA played just 36 snaps against Miami but registered four total tackles, three of them solos, and a tackle for loss. Despite the small snap count, KVA had the fifth-most tackles of any Notre Dame player against Miami. This is a rising star I want to see more of in a hurry on Saturday night.