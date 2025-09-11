ESPN Computer Predicts Notre Dame vs Texas A&M Outcome
Notre Dame enters its second game of the season already in desperation mode. After a disappointing start at Miami two weeks ago, Notre Dame hosts Texas A&M in the home opener Saturday night.
The top 20 battle undoubtedly has College Football Playoff implications, as Notre Dame can certainly kiss a potential home playoff game away with a loss.
ESPN's Football Power Index (FPI) has its numbers out for Saturday's showdown, and despite the pair of top-20 teams, it has an overwhelming favorite.
The numbers, which are updated each week of the college football season, give Notre Dame a 71.2% chance of victory on Saturday night while Texas A&M gets just a 28.8% shot.
Notre Dame vs Texas A&M: Irish in Desperation Mode?
Traditionally, when Notre Dame has had its back against the wall under Marcus Freeman, good things have happened.
Starting in 2022 following the 0-2 start against Ohio State and Marshall, Notre Dame took down Cal before going on the road and thoroughly roughing up a quality North Carolina team, all while Drew Pyne was quarterbacking the Irish.
That year, Notre Dame upset unbeaten Clemson on a Saturday night in South Bend.
Two years ago, after dropping two games in a three-game stretch to Ohio State and at Louisville, Notre Dame came out and dominated USC, who was led by reigning Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams at the time.
Notre Dame enters Saturday's game in a similar type of feeling. It didn't have College Football Playoff hopes by the time that 2023 game against USC was played, but it would have had the Playoff been made of 12 teams.
It is now and Notre Dame wants nothing more than to get back after making a run to last year's national championship game. If history is any indicator, we should get a very good showing from Notre Dame on Saturday night, considering the circumstances and that Marcus Freeman heads the coaching staff.
Other Notre Dame ESPN FPI Odds
ESPN FPI might see good things happening for Notre Dame on Saturday night but it's early sample of the Fighting Irish doesn't spell good things for the year.
The formula currently projects Notre Dame to finish the year 8.7-3.3, when even rounded up, almost certainly keeps the Irish from reaching the College Football Playoff.
Speaking of the CFP, FPI gives Notre Dame just a 23.2% chance currently to make the College Football Playoff, the 19th best of any team in college football.
As for championship dreams, FPI gives Notre Dame a 1.5% chance currently to win it all.