Notre Dame's Preparation for Texas A&M After Quarterback Leaves Game Early
No. 9 Notre Dame (0-1) faces what feels like a must-win next week against No. 19 Texas A&M (2-0) next Saturday, as it looks to avoid an 0-2 start.
The Aggies will invade Notre Dame Stadium next Saturday night but when they do so, questions will come at quarterback. No, not because of the play, as Aggies signal caller Marcel Reed was again on a tear Saturday against Utah State, but instead because he left the game early due to an injury.
Texas A&M Head Coach Mike Elko on Reed's Injury
“Anticipate Marcel (Reed) and (starting left tackle) Trey (Zuhn) will be fine,” Elko said following Texas A&M's victory Saturday. “Trey could have come back. We chose not to just because of the way the game was being played. Fully anticipate Marcel will be fine for next week.”
Reed's father Rod also took to X to share that his son appeared good to go for next Saturday's showdown in South Bend:
Notre Dame Gets a Fully Healthy Texas A&M
When Notre Dame hosts Texas A&M next week, it appears it will take on an Aggies team that will appear to have a clean bill of health, and that's a good thing for Notre Dame. That means preparing for a quarterback that's able to beat you through the air but can also make life miserable for you in the run game.
Yeah, it's easy to sit and say how getting Texas A&M without its starting quarterback would mean a better chance at victory, but what is the end goal for Notre Dame in 2025? To simply make the College Football Playoff or to potentially make noise again once it gets there?
Getting a healthy Reed for Texas A&M poses a bigger threat for Notre Dame, but iron sharpens iron, and will be a great opportunity for Notre Dame to self-scout and improve.
Notre Dame vs. Texas A&M - Latest Betting Odds, TV Viewing Information
As of the earliest hours Sunday morning, Notre Dame is almost a touchdown favorite against Texas A&M next weekend. Fan Duel lists Notre Dame as a 6.5-point favorite with the game total being set at 50.5 points currently.
Notre Dame was a 2.5-point favorite at Miami last week and not only failed to cover but failed to win. The Miami game also went over the 49.5 total it closed at.
Notre Dame and Texas A&M are set to kickoff the evening of Saturday, September 13 at Notre Dame Stadium just after 7:30 p.m. ET in a game that can be seen nationally on NBC and Peacock.
Notre Dame holds a 4-2 all-time advantage over Texas A&M, including last season's 23-13 victory in College Station.