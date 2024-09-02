Notre Dame vs. Texas A&M Rewind: Top 3 Offensive Stars of the Game
The 2024 season could not have started much better for Notre Dame and head coach Marcus Freeman. The Fighting Irish went into raucous Kyle Field, took Texas A&M's best punch, and earned a gut-check road win that could define this season.
While the offense only scored two TDs, it got the job done when it had to down the stretch. And better days are surely ahead for this group. Here are the top 3 offensive stars from Week 1 win over the Aggies:
3. WR Beaux Collins
The Clemson transfer enjoyed a solid first game with the Fighting Irish. He led all receivers with five receptions for 62 yards, and his seven targets indicate how comfortable Riley Leonard is looking in his direction. Collins has the big frame and the veteran know-how to lead a young and talented corps of pass-catchers.
2. QB Riley Leonard
Forget the numbers when evaluating Leonard's Irish debut -- 221 total yards and no touchdowns. His performance and leadership in a hostile environment transcended stats. Leonard had no turnovers, wasn't sacked, and led two second-half touchdown drives to seal the win. He'll have big-stats games this fall... the opener was all about getting the road W.
1. RB Jeremiyah Love
Despite all the talk about the inexperienced O-line, the Irish ground game amassed 198 yards and two scores at a 5.8 ypc clip. Love was the backfield star with 91 of those yards, capped by a 21-yard clinching TD scamper late in the fourth. It was an early statement to be RB1 and the successor to Audric Estime.