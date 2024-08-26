Notre Dame vs. Texas A&M: Top 5 Aggies Every Irish Fan Should Know
Notre Dame faces Texas A&M for the first time in 23 years in one of the most anticipated Week 1 games. Both teams are ranked and the scene at Kyle Field will be electric... as always. This also marks the debut of new Aggie coach Mike Elko, who was the Irish defensive coordinator in 2017. This is a very dangerous opening spot and perhaps the toughest road game of the season for ND. To get out of College Station with a win, the Irish must contain these five Aggies.
*Jersey # listed next to player name for easy in-game locating
5. LT Trey Zuhn III [#60]
Zuhn enters his junior season as one of the top tackles in the country. He's especially good in pass pro and he'll need to protect Conner Weigman's blindside from Irish edge rushers RJ Oben and Jordan Botelho.
4. WR Noah Thomas [#3]
Thomas caught 29 passes for 359 yards and five TDs last year, but expectations are surging now that he's moved from outside to the slot. His 6-6 frame and huge catch radius could present problems to the stingy Irish pass defense.
3. DE Shemar Turner [#5]
Turner is one-half of one of the nastiest pass rushing duos in college football. The powerful 6-4, 300-pounder is poised to have a salary run senior season after turning 10.5 tackles for loss and six sacks into a spot on the All-SEC Second Team in 2023.
2. DE Nic Scourton [#11]
Scourton might be the best pure pass rusher the Irish face all season. And that is a huge concern as the team move forward without star LT Joe Alt and his injured would-be successor Charles Jagusah. Scourton was a quiet star at Purdue and now has a shot to put the ND tackles in the spin cycle in College Station.
1. QB Conner Weigman [#15]
Weigman started fast last year before suffering a season-ending injury in Week 4. In two partial seasons, he threw 16 TD passes and just two picks, with enough mobility to keep defenses honest. Weigman has the tools to explode in OC Collin Klein's offense, beginning with this high-profile test versus a dynamite Notre Dame D.